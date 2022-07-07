Mary Reid

Boris Johnson to resign – reactions

By | Thu 7th July 2022 - 10:34 am

Unbridled joy? Schadenfreude? Anger?

And not a squeak from the Conservative Party or Boris Johnson.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

7 Comments

  • George Thomas 7th Jul '22 - 10:45am

    It becomes so easy to speak out against Boris – and have these messages amplified by the press – when the public and Tory-supporting press have moved on but his leadership was just a result of where Westminster and Tory Party have been heading for decades. Sadly, we know a professional Tory with the same bad policies would still be Prime Minister but they really shouldn’t be.

    James Butler of London Review of Books summed it up as follows:

    “Fewer ministers than ever care about their departments, as the internecine vortex of Westminster and dreams of a slot on Question Time suck in most of their attention. This has been especially true since 2016, though the problem is of longer gestation. It doesn’t entirely explain why Britain, after twelve years of Conservative government, is run-down, stagnant, expensive, underpaid, unequal, corrupt, socially fractured, backward-looking, hungry and fearful. But it doesn’t help. It will take far more than dislodging Johnson to change that.”

  • David Evans 7th Jul '22 - 10:50am

    Indeed George. It will take a comprehensive recovery of the Liberal Democrats to pre 2010 levels to do that.

    But if we get it right and undermine the Conservative rural vote in Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Northumberland, Cheshire, Norfolk, etc etc etc. We can do it.

    We have to.

  • Chris Platts 7th Jul '22 - 10:57am

    We need a general election asap, not just a change of conservative leader. 12 years of Tories have left the country broken as George Thomas says

  • Nigel Jones 7th Jul '22 - 11:02am

    Already comments are being made by Conservatives which attempt to downgrade the significance of what has happened. They will engage in a major damage limitation exercise of course. We heard one on radio this morning saying that Boris has now ‘seen sense’; I don’t think he has, because he has been forced to announce his resignation against his will and still wants to carry on as caretaker. Other comments similarly show the Conservatives lack of proper understanding of what has gone wrong, not only with the PM but the whole leading team of their party. Comments that they tried to get him to change or that partygate was not that big an issue, that it is the public mood against them etc.. If they had said more about the way they have tried to hold up a PM who has behaved so badly and admit that this was wrong then maybe we could respect them in spite of it all. As Michael Heseltine and Malcolm Rifkind said on Tuesday Newsnight programme, it all started with the party electing him as leader in spite of what they knew about him.
    Most of all, we can accuse the Conservatives of trying to prop up a PM who like Trump, wants to hold on to power no matter what the rules or conventions are and no matter what corrupt behaviour it takes in order to do so.

  • Jim Dapre 7th Jul '22 - 11:35am

    More specifically, blame originates with the MPs who nominated someone unsuitable, allowing their party members to make a bad choice. That applied to Corbyn as well as Johnson.

  • Jeff 7th Jul '22 - 12:10pm

    Nigel Jones 7th Jul ’22 – 11:02am:
    …that partygate was not that big an issue,…

    It wasn’t an issue at all when reported in the newspapers at the time.

    Only (much) later did it become a pretext for a witch-hunt.

    ‘Rishi Sunak settles in as Downing St’s Captain Sensible’ [20th. June 2020]:
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rishi-sunak-settles-in-as-downing-sts-captain-sensible-t7xr2689g

    Boris Johnson celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday with a small gathering in the cabinet room. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and a group of aides sang him Happy Birthday before they tucked into a Union Jack cake.

    ‘Boris Johnson ‘left door open’ for Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings to return’ [15th. November 2020]:
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/11/15/boris-johnson-lee-cain-will-continue-friends/

    …Mr Johnson gave a leaving speech for Mr Cain, who stayed in Number 10 for hours after Mr Cummings had departed.

    One member of staff said: “It was a very warm speech, the Prime Minister talked about how good a friend Lee had been and how they would continue to be friends. It was a nice gesture.”

  • Nonconformistradical 7th Jul '22 - 12:28pm

    @JimDaper 11:35
    Seconded wholeheartedly

