Boris Johnson to resign – reactions

The public won't forgive the Conservatives for propping Boris Johnson up for so long. Conservatives have spent months defending him instead of focusing on the cost-of-living crisis & the crisis in our NHS. Trust in the Conservative Party has gone and it will not be coming back. pic.twitter.com/3i0p54dbPz — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 7, 2022

Johnson may have gone but the stain on the Conservative Party can't be removed that easily. This cruel callous Government must go — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 7, 2022

So Boris Johnson has finally resigned after debasing the role and our democracy further in his final days. There is absolutely no way he should remain in a caretaker role whilst a new leader of the @Conservatives is selected – they own this shameful denouement. — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) July 7, 2022

Johnson may be going but he will leave a stain on the Conservative Party that can't be removed. The public won't forget that Conservative MPs have for years backed and defended him, supported his divisive agenda and failed to tackle the urgent problems facing our country. 2/2 — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) July 7, 2022

Finally the truth catches up with Boris Johnson. The rest of the Conservative Party left wondering why they didn't act over his support for code-breaking Patel, the bungled attempt to save Paterson, the wallpaper, the cover-up, the parties, the cover-up….. — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) July 7, 2022

There should be no question of Boris Johnson staying on as caretaker. The Conservatives must use the momentum from their newfound backbone and elect a different interim Prime Minister. — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) July 7, 2022

