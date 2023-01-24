News Meerkat

Borrowing figures: The Government have no economic competence left

Tue 24th January 2023


The Office for National Statistics has announced that “Public sector borrowing in December 2022 was £27.4 billion, the highest December figure since monthly records began in January 1993”.

Responding to the new, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

A toxic combination of Conservative incompetence and reckless decision making at the top of Government have blown a hole in the country’s finances, and now ministers are making British families pay for it.

A long-list of Conservative Chancellors have hiked taxes, added hundreds of pounds a month to mortgages and left the country with unnecessarily high borrowing costs. The British public will never trust the Conservative party again with the economy. This Conservative Government doesn’t have a shred of economic competence left after months of chaos.

  • John Leach 24th Jan '23 - 11:44am

    Can we please not push the reflex response “raising taxes = bad!”. Taxes need to rise to repair public services and repair the economy. The ground for battle is which taxes should rise, not which party can repair the Tory damage whilst avoiding any tax rises.

    We need a proper assessment of what constitutes “a living wage” and to have that be the level at which income taxes start; a progressive income tax so anyone earning five or more times that living wage is paying over 50% income tax and anyone earning ten or more times is paying 75%; and to turn on the lights in the tax havens under UK jurisdiction so the £trillions (yes, £trillions, that’s not a typo) that has been hidden by the super-wealthy from tax gets confiscated or pays a penalty level of tax. Then we can start to talk about introducuing a graduated wealth tax.

    There is plenty of potential revenue to cover the country’s needs – we just need to construct a fair tax system to harvest it.

  • nigel hunter 24th Jan '23 - 12:02pm

    John Leach is correct.

  • Nonconformistradical 24th Jan '23 - 12:27pm

    “There is plenty of potential revenue to cover the country’s needs – we just need to construct a fair tax system to harvest it.”
    Absolutely. And that includes in some way fair contributions to cover social care – which, when the NHS was created, wasn’t a big issue given the short lifespan many retired people had.

  • Steve Trevethan 24th Jan '23 - 12:30pm

    Is our party doing anything to reduce/eliminate our fellow citizens’ lack of accurate information concerning the necessity of tax and the current misinformation peddled by H. M. G. and the mainstream media?
    https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/

  • Simon McGrath 24th Jan '23 - 12:36pm

    Leaving aside the usual suspects who can always find a reason to tax people more, one of the reasons borrowing is going up is the enormous costs of energy subsidies -something our party has rightly supported and indeed called for more to be spent on.

