Brake: May on the back foot over backstop Brexit

Reading the Government’s plans for the Northern Irish border, you have to think that they are running out of sticking plasters and long grass to kick things into in Downing Street.
The thing is, we need to know the permanent solution to all of this before we actually take the irrevocable step of leaving. The Government shouldn’t get away with thinking that it can just kick all the difficult stuff down the road and then blame someone else when it all goes horribly wrong. Playing Russian roulette with the Irish peace process is not something that any responsible government should do.
Tom Brake had this to say over May’s announcement:
Yesterday it seemed likely that May would propose an indefinite ‘backstop’ Brexit, today the Tories have announced that they plan on sticking with a fixed exit date.
The Brexiters’ promise of a smooth and seamless Brexit belongs to yesteryear. We are now ushering in the era of hokey-pokey Brexit, with May only narrowly dodging another wave of Cabinet musical chairs.