A Lib Dem GAIN and some good vote increases in last night’s by-elections

Good news from Oxfordshire where Liberal Democrat Sue Cooper took a seat from the Conservatives in pretty spectacular style.
Benson & Crowmarsh (South Oxfordshire) result:
LDEM: 57.4% (+27.2)
CON: 36.0% (-10.6)
LAB: 6.6% (-4.0)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
No Grn (-12.6) as prev.
And we upped our vote from a standing start to 32.5% in Devon:
Canmore (Mid Devon) result:
CON: 45.1% (+13.3)
LDEM: 32.5% (+32.5)
LAB: 22.4% (+7.0)
Conservative HOLD.
No Ind(s) as prev.
And in East Staffordshire we took votes from Tories and Labour to go to nearly 12% from a standing start.
Crown (East Staffordshire) result:
CON: 76.1% (-3.2)
LAB: 12.1% (-8.5)
LDEM: 11.8% (+11.8)
Conservative HOLD.
Thanks to our candidates Les Cruwys and Michael Pettingale.
This is a big result in South Oxfordshire – we only had one Lib Dem on South Oxfordshire District Council, and now we have two! Well done, Sue and the team!
Cranmore (not Canmore) is a seat where we used to hold all three seats – but were absent last time for what I understand were complicated reasons. Anyway, a decent comeback, but I suspect some sympathy vote for the Tories, as their councillor who dies was only 21 years old, and the daughter of two other local councillors.
Benson & Crowmarsh includes the site of RAF Benson. (Helicopter squadrons at present. Also HQ for Oxfordshire Air Ambulance). So some service voters must be there. Any tips on campaigning in these circumstances?
Wallingford Town immediately adjacent to the west of this ward.