Caron Lindsay

A Lib Dem GAIN and some good vote increases in last night’s by-elections

By | Fri 8th June 2018 - 7:06 am

Good news from Oxfordshire where Liberal Democrat Sue Cooper took a seat from the Conservatives in pretty spectacular style.

And we upped our vote from a standing start to 32.5% in Devon:

And in East Staffordshire we took votes from Tories and Labour to go to nearly 12% from a standing start.

Thanks to our candidates Les Cruwys and Michael Pettingale.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Kirsten Johnson 8th Jun '18 - 8:11am

    This is a big result in South Oxfordshire – we only had one Lib Dem on South Oxfordshire District Council, and now we have two! Well done, Sue and the team!

  • Chris Bertram 8th Jun '18 - 9:46am

    Cranmore (not Canmore) is a seat where we used to hold all three seats – but were absent last time for what I understand were complicated reasons. Anyway, a decent comeback, but I suspect some sympathy vote for the Tories, as their councillor who dies was only 21 years old, and the daughter of two other local councillors.

  • Edis Bevan 8th Jun '18 - 10:22am

    Benson & Crowmarsh includes the site of RAF Benson. (Helicopter squadrons at present. Also HQ for Oxfordshire Air Ambulance). So some service voters must be there. Any tips on campaigning in these circumstances?

    Wallingford Town immediately adjacent to the west of this ward.

