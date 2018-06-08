A Lib Dem GAIN and some good vote increases in last night’s by-elections

Good news from Oxfordshire where Liberal Democrat Sue Cooper took a seat from the Conservatives in pretty spectacular style.

Benson & Crowmarsh (South Oxfordshire) result: LDEM: 57.4% (+27.2)

CON: 36.0% (-10.6)

LAB: 6.6% (-4.0) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. No Grn (-12.6) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 7, 2018

Full result South Oxfordshire DC, Benson & Crowmarsh

LD Sue Cooper 1048

Con 658

Lab 121

Lib Dem Gain from Con — ALDC (@ALDC) June 7, 2018

And we upped our vote from a standing start to 32.5% in Devon:

Canmore (Mid Devon) result: CON: 45.1% (+13.3)

LDEM: 32.5% (+32.5)

LAB: 22.4% (+7.0) Conservative HOLD. No Ind(s) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 7, 2018

And in East Staffordshire we took votes from Tories and Labour to go to nearly 12% from a standing start.

Crown (East Staffordshire) result: CON: 76.1% (-3.2)

LAB: 12.1% (-8.5)

LDEM: 11.8% (+11.8) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 7, 2018

Thanks to our candidates Les Cruwys and Michael Pettingale.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings