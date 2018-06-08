Surely we should be concentrating our energies on Jeremy Corbyn, not people who are already supporting a people’s vote

Tom Brake has written a letter, a nice letter, to Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry asking them to support his Amendment, to be debated in the Commons this week, to the EU Withdrawal Bill, calling for a People’s Vote on Brexit. He said to them:

Dear Chuka and Anna, Over the last two years we have worked cross-party to convey to the country the benefits of the UK remaining in the European Union. Ahead of next week’s debate in Parliament, I urge you to support my amendment 19a to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill which provides for the people to have the final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to vote to stay in the EU. As well as the Liberal Democrats, Plaid, Caroline Lucas (Green) and Owen Smith (Labour) are supporting the amendment. Both of you have played prominent roles in the campaign for a People’s Vote. Now is the time to put your words into action by adding your support to this cross-party amendment and add momentum to the growing demand for a vote on the deal. I urge you to join me on Tuesday in putting this to the House of Commons and standing up to the hard Brexit agenda which risks doing so much damage to the UK economy and our position in the world. In the past, you have consistently put the interests of the country ahead of party politics and I hope that again you will stick to your principles and add your name to the demand that the people have a final say on the deal. Yours sincerely, Tom Brake

We know that they support such a thing, because they spoke at the launch of People’s Vote campaign alongside our Layla Moran, Green co-leader Caroline Lucas and the actor who for me will always be Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart.

So, if we know where they stand on this issue, I’m not going to waste my time or theirs by filling up their inboxes with emails asking them to support a People’s Vote. Anna is already sounding quite fed up with people who aren’t her constituents flooding her with emails and I can see her point, to be honest.

I’d be very grateful if non constituents would stop emailing me. You are clogging up my inbox preventing constituents with cases contacting me urgently @LibDems I’ve given my support #PeoplesVote https://t.co/pbTUBXio3y — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) June 7, 2018

The people who really need to be shown up for not supporting it are the Labour Party leadership. Jeremy Corbyn is helping Theresa May inflict a damaging, uncertain act of social and economic vandalism on this country. No responsible government should endanger the country’s future like this. They don’t even have a majority. The opposition could vote to put the choice back in hands of voters. If they did that, the Government would likely be defeated.

So while it wouldn’t be a bad thing if Chuka and Anna signed up to our amendment, I don’t quite understand the rationale behind singling them out when they are on our side anyway.