The Voice

Surely we should be concentrating our energies on Jeremy Corbyn, not people who are already supporting a people’s vote

By | Fri 8th June 2018 - 7:55 am

Tom Brake has written a letter, a nice letter, to Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry asking them to support his Amendment, to be debated in the Commons this week, to the EU Withdrawal Bill, calling for a People’s Vote on Brexit. He said to them:

Dear Chuka and Anna,

Over the last two years we have worked cross-party to convey to the country the benefits of the UK remaining in the European Union.

Ahead of next week’s debate in Parliament, I urge you to support my amendment 19a to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill which provides for the people to have the final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to vote to stay in the EU. As well as the Liberal Democrats, Plaid, Caroline Lucas (Green) and Owen Smith (Labour) are supporting the amendment.

Both of you have played prominent roles in the campaign for a People’s Vote. Now is the time to put your words into action by adding your support to this cross-party amendment and add momentum to the growing demand for a vote on the deal.

I urge you to join me on Tuesday in putting this to the House of Commons and standing up to the hard Brexit agenda which risks doing so much damage to the UK economy and our position in the world.

In the past, you have consistently put the interests of the country ahead of party politics and I hope that again you will stick to your principles and add your name to the demand that the people have a final say on the deal.

Yours sincerely,

Tom Brake

We know that they support such a thing, because they spoke at the launch of People’s Vote campaign alongside our Layla Moran, Green co-leader Caroline Lucas and the actor who for me will always be Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart.

So, if we know where they stand on this issue, I’m not going to waste my time or theirs by filling up their inboxes with emails asking them to support a People’s Vote. Anna is already sounding quite fed up with people who aren’t her constituents flooding her with emails and I can see her point, to be honest.

The people who really need to be shown up for not supporting it are the Labour Party leadership. Jeremy Corbyn is helping Theresa May inflict a damaging, uncertain act of social and economic vandalism on this country. No responsible government should endanger the country’s future like this. They don’t even have a majority. The opposition could vote to put the choice back in hands of voters. If they did that, the Government would likely be defeated.

So while it wouldn’t be a bad thing if Chuka and Anna signed up to our amendment, I don’t quite understand the rationale behind singling them out when they are on our side anyway.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 8th Jun '18 - 8:32am

    How about sparing some of your energies on the EU PTB? Many of us are waiting to see how far the EU will go in allowing Italy to pursue a more expansionist economic policy. I suspect that it won’t be very far at all and we’ll have a rerun of of what happened in Greece. But Italy is more of a challenge than was Greece so I could be wrong. We’ll see.

    Squashing the Greek government’s desire to break free from austerity economics came at a price of left support for the EU. If you want JC and the Labour left to be more enthusiastic about the EU do something to make them, at least, less hostile. If JC puts his heart and soul into campaigning, he can be pretty good at it, as the results of the 2017 election proved. On the other hand, as we saw in the EU ref, if his heart isn’t in it……….

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jun - 1:18pm
    Does anyone know if the EU actually wants a free trade deal with the UK? ie no tariffs. That is on equal terms - much...
  • User AvatarManfarang 8th Jun - 1:03pm
    I am part of an influx to a city that has more than doubled in population in the last forty years. What has happened in...
  • User AvatarJames Baillie 8th Jun - 12:47pm
    "You only have to look at the speed with which an influx of people can overwhelm a state society and how much time and effort...
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Jun - 12:36pm
    Behind this and other funding issues is an unspoken elephant - Westminster! One of the benefits of the 'Brussels' bureaucrats has been to largely remove...
  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 8th Jun - 12:23pm
    I note that Neil says "we should not pander to the racists" and then *immediately*, in the same sentence, goes on to pander to racists....
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Jun - 12:04pm
    "I think this is a consequence of politicians not thinking of the human consequences of restricting immigration." Perhaps they are thinking about the human consequences...