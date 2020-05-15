The Voice

++Breaking news: General Election Review

By | Fri 15th May 2020 - 4:15 pm

In an email to all members, Mark Pack, the party President, writes:

… today our independent review of the general election has published its report.

We asked for this, to be frank, thorough and challenging – and it is. More than 20,000 of you contributed your views to Dorothy Thornhill and her team. Thank you to everyone involved.

This review challenges us to change as a party and to change the country for the better.

It makes a series of clear recommendations about how we can improve our campaigning, plan better, build on what worked well locally, and win more votes and seats. You can read it here libdems.org.uk/2019-election-review

Our Board will be meeting shortly to start working out the next steps and I will keep you updated on what we decide.

After the highs and lows of last year, it is imperative that we raise our game. The sad state of our Government today shows how desperately the country needs the Liberal Democrats as a strong and renewed force in Local, Westminster and Devolved Governments.

We’ve started already. We’ve pushed the Government into changing its policy on compensation for relatives of NHS staff, on furlough for workers and on support for the self-employed.

And we’ve started changing how we work as a party too: listening more to our councillors and activists on the ground, and being more open in how we work.

There is a lot to do. Over the coming weeks, we’ll draw up a detailed and thorough plan for how we improve. All of us who share an alternative vision for society have a responsibility to learn the lessons of this report.

Seeing our values in action makes me hungry to elect more Liberal Democrats champions.

As a new President of our party, working with a Board newly in post and with a leadership election ahead, I’m confident that we can be the strong force for good that our party has always set out to be.

The country needs us.
Best wishes,

Mark Pack
President of the Liberal Democrats

3 Comments

  • Peter 15th May '20 - 4:48pm

    The report confirms my suspicions that the party is too inward looking and does not understand the electorate. The report blames a collection of implementation and organisational failures but fails to address the main issues. It is a whitewash, even the disastrous Revoke policy was the apparently the fault of the Conservatives and Labour for twisting its interpretation.

    This report, for me, is a missed opportunity and a disappointment.

  • James Belchamber 15th May '20 - 5:30pm

    “The specific research evidence against the ‘Revoke Article 50’ policy is mixed (John Curtice, British Election Survey) but it did alienate voters who were not hostile to a ‘referendum on the deal’, who might conceivably have been won over.”

    Quite far down, but after a lot of bashing the campaign for it’s focus on Brexit this is a real clanger. There isn’t much in the way of sourcing in the review (which is disappointing but not surprising), but this source doesn’t say it’s “mixed” at all. It’s then dismissed with no further discussion, returning to a narrative that seems forced.

    I guess we need to bring back the [citation needed] placard..

