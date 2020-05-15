William Wallace writes: The next coalition?

Embed from Getty Images

Rather than beating ourselves up about the record of the 2010 Coalition, we should be thinking about how we would handle the next one. In the 2019 election campaign our leader promoted the fantasy that we could sweep into government, in spite of our structurally-hostile electoral system, on our own. Look forward to the 2022-4 general election, and contemplate its possible outcomes: a Labour landslide, overcoming their 124-seat deficit to gain a clear majority on their own (a huge mountain to climb); a continuing Conservative majority, smaller than now; or a no-majority parliament, in which we and other ‘minority parties’ would have to decide how to negotiate for stable government to continue.

If no party won a majority of seats, most of our current members would instinctively prefer to support or join with the Labour Party in constructing an alternative to near-permanent Conservative government. But we shouldn’t kid ourselves that this would be significantly easier than working with the Conservatives.

We’ve tried Lib/Lab cooperation three times in my political lifetime. After the 1964 election, when Harold Wilson’s majority was marginal and support for Labour shaky, Jo Grimond offered outside support. Wilson responded with warm words. But when opinion polls turned up for Labour, Wilson famously mocked the Liberals in his speech to the Labour conference, campaigned for a decisive majority, and in the 1966 election ended Grimond’s hopes for a ‘realignment of the left.’

The second 1974 election gave Labour a narrow majority. By 1977 it had shrunk further. Callaghan, who had now taken over from Wilson as PM, needed Liberal support, and David Steel agreed to provide it in return for regular consultations between Liberal spokesmen and Labour ministers and – of course – moves towards electoral reform. We kept our side of the bargain, but the Cabinet majority turned down the proposal that direct elections to the European Parliament, when introduced, should be proportional. The Liberals withdrew from the arrangement, Labour struggled on, and Margaret Thatcher won a majority in 1979.

Our third attempt was better prepared. Paddy Ashdown’s ‘project’, like Grimond’s, was to achieve a reshaping of the centre left. The shock to Labour of failing to win the 1992 election left its leaders open to dialogue; it seemed quite possible that they might not win a majority on their own in 1997. Formal negotiations took place, leading to the Cook-McLennan Pact on constitutional reform, with extensive conversations on other policy areas, and informal consultations with officials on how to form a coalition government.

When Blair swept into office with a large majority, however, the parallel increase in LibDem seats didn’t bring us leverage. Consultations on policy continued for some time. Devolution for Scotland and Wales was carried through. Roy Jenkins chaired an official enquiry into electoral reform; but the more tribal members of the Labour Cabinet resisted changes that might threaten their own majority, and we ended only with a more proportional system in Scotland and Wales, and Jack Straw’s half-baked concession of a second choice – but only that – in mayoral elections in London.

Liberals are natural optimists, and reasonable. Too many of those who went into office in 2010 assumed that the Conservatives would treat us as partners in a genuine joint government. Some ministers did, some of the time. But behind them the hard men of the Tory Party were briefing the right-wing press negatively from the outset, claiming government successes as their own and blaming unpopular decisions and failures on us. And in the 2015 election Cameron talked about renewing the coalition while his campaign team was pouring money into LibDem-held seats to get us out.

Would Labour be any different, in 2 to 4 years time? The dynamics of two-party politics suggest not. Alongside those Labour MPs and councillors with whom we already work and share values there are many deeply tribal people who see Liberal Democrats as trespassing on ground that Labour rightly owns, weakening their existential conflict with the Tories. Let’s be open to cooperation with them, nevertheless; but let’s keep our eyes open, recognise how hard a game it will be, and how entrenched the Labour Party is in the existing two-party structure of British politics.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.