William Wallace writes: The next coalition?

Rather than beating ourselves up about the record of the 2010 Coalition, we should be thinking about how we would handle the next one. In the 2019 election campaign our leader promoted the fantasy that we could sweep into government, in spite of our structurally-hostile electoral system, on our own. Look forward to the 2022-4 general election, and contemplate its possible outcomes: a Labour landslide, overcoming their 124-seat deficit to gain a clear majority on their own (a huge mountain to climb); a continuing Conservative majority, smaller than now; or a no-majority parliament, in which we and other ‘minority parties’ would have to decide how to negotiate for stable government to continue.
If no party won a majority of seats, most of our current members would instinctively prefer to support or join with the Labour Party in constructing an alternative to near-permanent Conservative government. But we shouldn’t kid ourselves that this would be significantly easier than working with the Conservatives.
We’ve tried Lib/Lab cooperation three times in my political lifetime. After the 1964 election, when Harold Wilson’s majority was marginal and support for Labour shaky, Jo Grimond offered outside support. Wilson responded with warm words. But when opinion polls turned up for Labour, Wilson famously mocked the Liberals in his speech to the Labour conference, campaigned for a decisive majority, and in the 1966 election ended Grimond’s hopes for a ‘realignment of the left.’
The second 1974 election gave Labour a narrow majority. By 1977 it had shrunk further. Callaghan, who had now taken over from Wilson as PM, needed Liberal support, and David Steel agreed to provide it in return for regular consultations between Liberal spokesmen and Labour ministers and – of course – moves towards electoral reform. We kept our side of the bargain, but the Cabinet majority turned down the proposal that direct elections to the European Parliament, when introduced, should be proportional. The Liberals withdrew from the arrangement, Labour struggled on, and Margaret Thatcher won a majority in 1979.
Our third attempt was better prepared. Paddy Ashdown’s ‘project’, like Grimond’s, was to achieve a reshaping of the centre left. The shock to Labour of failing to win the 1992 election left its leaders open to dialogue; it seemed quite possible that they might not win a majority on their own in 1997. Formal negotiations took place, leading to the Cook-McLennan Pact on constitutional reform, with extensive conversations on other policy areas, and informal consultations with officials on how to form a coalition government.
When Blair swept into office with a large majority, however, the parallel increase in LibDem seats didn’t bring us leverage. Consultations on policy continued for some time. Devolution for Scotland and Wales was carried through. Roy Jenkins chaired an official enquiry into electoral reform; but the more tribal members of the Labour Cabinet resisted changes that might threaten their own majority, and we ended only with a more proportional system in Scotland and Wales, and Jack Straw’s half-baked concession of a second choice – but only that – in mayoral elections in London.
Liberals are natural optimists, and reasonable. Too many of those who went into office in 2010 assumed that the Conservatives would treat us as partners in a genuine joint government. Some ministers did, some of the time. But behind them the hard men of the Tory Party were briefing the right-wing press negatively from the outset, claiming government successes as their own and blaming unpopular decisions and failures on us. And in the 2015 election Cameron talked about renewing the coalition while his campaign team was pouring money into LibDem-held seats to get us out.
Would Labour be any different, in 2 to 4 years time? The dynamics of two-party politics suggest not. Alongside those Labour MPs and councillors with whom we already work and share values there are many deeply tribal people who see Liberal Democrats as trespassing on ground that Labour rightly owns, weakening their existential conflict with the Tories. Let’s be open to cooperation with them, nevertheless; but let’s keep our eyes open, recognise how hard a game it will be, and how entrenched the Labour Party is in the existing two-party structure of British politics.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
We should be thinking about The Next Coalition, perhaps in only 4 Years, but only to reject the idea outright.
The Rules of Coalition seem to be fairly simple, the Junior Partner gets all the blame while the Senior Partner gets any credit. Most Voters arent interested in which Partner came up with what, they just dont have that level of involvement in Politics.
There is every reason to believe that joining another Coalition would do the same to our support as the last one, what could either Labour or Tories offer us that would be worth that ?
Some of us might say ” What if we were offered Electoral Reform ” ? I would want to see all the details including evidence that The Offer can actually be delivered – theres nothing to stop a Party Leadership signing up to Reform only for Backbench Rebels to vote it down.
Lets drop all this nonsense about “Stable Government”. If no Party gets a “Majority” at the next Election then the largest Party can form a Minority Government & we can Vote on each issue on its own merits.
Am a longstanding advocate of a progressive alliance and am pleased at the growing enthusiasm for one in Lib Dem circles. I believe it offers the best route for liberals to sustain influence over the long term and achieve PR. However, I worry that some are looking for quick wins, when an alliance may have to be a long-term project that requires dedication (e.g. repositioning ourselves again as a reliable progressive party; empowering those in Lab who want to work with us and curtail progressive tribalism; cooperating with the Greens and perhaps others to bring pressure to bear on Labour; offering compelling narratives, including presenting electoral reform/ equal votes as a fundamental equality issue). It is important not to mismanage expectations about the challenge and I welcome William’s look back at the past and caution about how hard the task may be.
@ Paul Barker “We should be thinking about The Next Coalition, perhaps in only 4 Years, but only to reject the idea outright”.
I’m amazed at the naivety of this comment. What is the point of the Lib Dems if they adopt a three wise monkey stance ?
It’s not the principle of coalition that is wrong – it’s inevitable under PR – but what the Coalition does that is the point. They got it wrong last time because they voted for the wrong policies and did more harm than good…… not least to their own reputation for integrity.
That’s why it’s correct to discuss matters privately now – particularly with the Starmer Labour Party, but also with the SNP, Plaid and the Greens – so as to avoid any last minute panic should the electoral roll of the dice produce a hung parliament in four years time.
That’s what went wrong the last time……. it was make it up as you go along, hope for the best, and not be clear on what your priorities are. It was a Clegg pale blue Orange vacuum with right wing tendencies….. it didn’t know where it was going or what it wanted except it didn’t like Labour.