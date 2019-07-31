Brecon diary: It’s not a proper election until you have a delivery injury

Liberal Democrat Voice team members Kirsten Johnson and Paul Walter in the Llandrindod Wells HQ office yesterday

Rain.

And more rain.

That was the hallmark of yesterday.

After a tentside Porridge Pot, I descended on the Llandrindod Wells HQ to find the place humming with activity.



Liberal Democrat Voice was well represented. Team member and North Devon PPC, Kirsten Johnson was energetically canvassing. I ventured out into the rain-soaked Welsh hills with regular contributor Katharine Pindar and frequent commenter David Beckett was hard at work at the clerical desk. And we bumped into frequent commenter Mick Taylor later on.

Christine Jardine was also at Llandrindod Wells helping to get Jane Dodds elected. So it was all hands to the pump.

In the evening we waved at the English border from Knighton, one of the furthest extremities of the B&R constituency.

I am rather sad that I left my £2 Wilkinson’s fish slice at home, so I have no leafletting tool. Hence I got a graze wound on my hand from the top of a letterbox. Hence the title of this article.

Today we will be full-on with eve of polls, then it’s polling day fun tomorrow. Please come and help if you can. We’ve got a really got a shot at this seat but we need boots on the ground!

Here is all the information you need to know if you are able to come and help in Brecon and Radnorshire.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected].

How to find us: www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq

Join our virtual HQ: www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/

Contact us: [email protected].

Contact our volunteer accommodation team: [email protected]

Donate: www.janedodds.wales/donate

B&R events: www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

Thanks

