Brecon diary: It’s not a proper election until you have a delivery injury

And more rain.
That was the hallmark of yesterday.
After a tentside Porridge Pot, I descended on the Llandrindod Wells HQ to find the place humming with activity.
Liberal Democrat Voice was well represented. Team member and North Devon PPC, Kirsten Johnson was energetically canvassing. I ventured out into the rain-soaked Welsh hills with regular contributor Katharine Pindar and frequent commenter David Beckett was hard at work at the clerical desk. And we bumped into frequent commenter Mick Taylor later on.
Christine Jardine was also at Llandrindod Wells helping to get Jane Dodds elected. So it was all hands to the pump.
In the evening we waved at the English border from Knighton, one of the furthest extremities of the B&R constituency.
I am rather sad that I left my £2 Wilkinson’s fish slice at home, so I have no leafletting tool. Hence I got a graze wound on my hand from the top of a letterbox. Hence the title of this article.
Today we will be full-on with eve of polls, then it’s polling day fun tomorrow. Please come and help if you can. We’ve got a really got a shot at this seat but we need boots on the ground!
Here is all the information you need to know if you are able to come and help in Brecon and Radnorshire.
There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:
Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE
Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB
If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected].
How to find us: www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ: www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us: [email protected].
Contact our volunteer accommodation team: [email protected]
Donate: www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events: www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events
Thanks
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
For those who can make it up there for polling day tomorrow, the weather forecast is looking good for Brecon and excellent for Llandrindod Wells – although, as someone who used to walk a lot in the mid-Welsh hills as a young man, I can attest to the changeable nature of the climate there!
Good luck everyone, and don’t forget your fish slice.
Remember those days well, became much more circumspect about letterboxes after getting bitten by dogs.
Re the by election: think we should be prepared for disappointment as well as hope. If we hold our vote , gain a few and the Labour vote collapses to us then it will be close either way. Not much doubt Johnson and his team have hit Brexit quite hard. Maybe in Brecon it will have come a little too late as a lot of Brexit voters may have already sent their postal votes in. However I remain on a knife edge. Be interesting to view our two defences in locals tomorrow tonight, should give an inkling of what is to come later.
Yesterday was definitely a day to get wet in a good cause. Today is better and tomorrow will be fine. It all depends on getting out the vote now to burst Boris’ balloon!
“In the evening we waved at the English border from Knighton …” It is so close to the border that Knighton railway station is actually in England – the border runs through the car park. Glad you had a good day.