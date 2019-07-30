30 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Boris’ no-deal spells disaster for farmers

Commenting on Boris Johnson’s visit to Wales today, Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron said:

It would appear that Conservative aides have finally dusted off a map, given Boris Johnson the nametag for their candidate and pointed him to Brecon and Radnorshire. This last minute quickdash visit is symbolic of just how much the Conservatives have taken local people for granted. People deserve better than the Tories’ half baked plan to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal and thereby lumping farmers with an eye watering 40% tariff on Welsh lamb. By voting Liberal Democrat on Thursday, people across Brecon and Radnorshire will finally get an MP who will oppose this chaos and stand up for farmers and our rural communities.

New Lord Chancellor must act now to restore Legal Aid

Responding to Robert Buckland’s swearing-in speech as the new Lord Chancellor today, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Jonathan Marks QC has challenged him to “match his warm words about Legal Aid with action”.

In his speech, the Lord Chancellor said: “I remain firmly of the belief that as far as possible the right support must be provided for those who need it, particularly where actions of the state directly affect the liberty, livelihood or welfare of the individual.”

Following the speech, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Jonathan Marks QC said:

The new Lord Chancellor must match his warm words about Legal Aid with action. He should start be restoring Legal Aid for welfare, debt, employment, immigration, housing and family law cases. The Government has cut the Legal Aid budget by £945 million a year, more than twice the £450 million it expected when the reforms were passed in 2012. And these cuts have hit vulnerable people the hardest. Far too many people are unable to access legal advice or to afford a lawyer to represent them in court – even in cases that have profound effects on their lives. The Liberal Democrats demand better. We will reverse the £500 million of extra cuts to Legal Aid, to ensure that everyone has access to the legal advice and representation they need to defend their fundamental rights.

Lib Dems: Tory cuts to schools are failing our children

Liberal Democrats have slammed the growing inequality in our schools following the release of an Education Policy Institute (EPI) report today. The report shows that it would take over 500 years to close the gap between disadvantaged secondary school pupils and their peers at its current rate.

Commenting on these alarming findings, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said: