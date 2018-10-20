“Brexit is not inevitable. It can be stopped.” – People’s Vote march: ‘700,000’ rally for new Brexit referendum

Aerial footage shows 'hundreds of thousands' of people attending protest in London calling for a referendum on the final #Brexit deal https://t.co/zWgMYVnpr2 pic.twitter.com/xRCb3fLt6R
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 20, 2018
Here’s a selection of other tweets from today’s march:
Vince Cable addresses the People’s Vote march this afternoon:
Brexit is not inevitable. It can be stopped. The Liberal Democrats will continue to demand better than Brexit and campaign to end this national embarrassment. #PeoplesVoteMarch #LibDems pic.twitter.com/MWPLDuiaZk
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 20, 2018
That’s not the sign for #bollockstoBrexit, @SalBrinton pic.twitter.com/ma6P6twmPf
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) October 20, 2018
Thank you to everyone who joined the #PeoplesVoteMarch today. All 700,000 of you, please get home safe. pic.twitter.com/jJE4TaasB9
— People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) October 20, 2018
Young Gabriel is on his second protest march of his 3.5 month life. #peoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/OJcNDv3z1y
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) October 20, 2018
So proud to be with the <700k people who demand @peoplesvote_uk Parliament sq full as is Whitehall? Where’s the end of this march? pic.twitter.com/8uoX3fhFVg
— Catherine Bearder (@catherinemep) October 20, 2018
Trying to give you a sense of scale of this march. They’ve been marching since 12 and these people still circa ½ mile from destination in Parliament Square. It’s a big thing. #peoplesvotemarch pic.twitter.com/xMexGmItJV
— Robert Peston (@Peston) October 20, 2018
INCREDIBLE shots of the packed streets of London, full of campaigners demanding a #PeoplesVote at the #PeoplesVoteMarch. Please RT: pic.twitter.com/XlV0NoDwWh
— People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) October 20, 2018
Whitehall near Trafalgar Square #PeoplesVoteMarch like a carnival – #StopBrexit make people smile – video clip pic.twitter.com/WvuE1DOl5z
— Tim Thomas 🇪🇺 ❤ 🇬🇧🇩🇰🇧🇪🇮🇪🔶🍺 (@timofnewbury) October 20, 2018
For the sake of balance I feel it should be pointed out that Nigel Farage organised a counter demonstration in Harrogate, I believe as many as 1,600 attend and some of them where not even members of the media. However he did claim bigglie numbers had followed it on Facebook and Twitter. Interesting the BBC mentioned this
“The march was held at the same time as a pro-Brexit rally in Harrogate, organised by the group Leave Means Leave and led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
Mr Farage said: “The evidence suggests about a third of those that voted remain now say we’re democrats and think the government should simply get on with it.”
“And that’s our message – get on with it, fulfil your promises to us, you said if we voted to leave it would happen, it needs to.”
but failed to mention that 1,600 is a dammed sight less than
“Young voters led the People’s Vote march to London’s Parliament Square, which supporters say attracted approximately 700,000 protesters.”
I fear their idea of balance is not really balanced at all. As an aside the Depress and Scum highlighted a smoke bomb was set off along the march, what a desperate clutching at straws.
I remember a demonstration against the poll tax.
It ended with violence in Trafalgar Square which the police had difficulty controlling.
Charing Cross station (overground) and Embankment station (underground) were closed.
I walked from Westminster to Waterloo, took a train home and watched tv news.
The police report … estimated the crowd at 200,000.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poll_tax_riots
The PM was determined that she would not change her policy, but was brought down by democratic elections in Eastbourne and Ribble Valley. Her successors, john Major and Michael Heseltine, abolished the (very unfair) poll tax.
Today’s demonstration was much larger and totally non-violent. Parents and grand-parents brought babes in arms and toddlers who will all be able to say “I was there!”
There now needs to be a people’s vote on where we are now.
Magnificent effort, everybody, well done.
@ frankie Your point about BBC balance is well made. The Corporation still has not grasped that an organisation whose ethos is to entertain, inform and educate has a responsibility to provide context and correct misleading claims and downright lies. The BBC seems to be running scared of offending the Government and Tory right wingers who want to abolish the licence fee. However in doing so it is weakening the support of those of us who believe in public service broadcasting.