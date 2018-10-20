Paul Walter

“Brexit is not inevitable. It can be stopped.” – People’s Vote march: ‘700,000’ rally for new Brexit referendum

By | Sat 20th October 2018 - 6:16 pm

Here’s a selection of other tweets from today’s march:

Vince Cable addresses the People’s Vote march this afternoon:

  • frankie 20th Oct '18 - 6:54pm

    For the sake of balance I feel it should be pointed out that Nigel Farage organised a counter demonstration in Harrogate, I believe as many as 1,600 attend and some of them where not even members of the media. However he did claim bigglie numbers had followed it on Facebook and Twitter. Interesting the BBC mentioned this

    “The march was held at the same time as a pro-Brexit rally in Harrogate, organised by the group Leave Means Leave and led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

    Mr Farage said: “The evidence suggests about a third of those that voted remain now say we’re democrats and think the government should simply get on with it.”

    “And that’s our message – get on with it, fulfil your promises to us, you said if we voted to leave it would happen, it needs to.”

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-45925542

    but failed to mention that 1,600 is a dammed sight less than

    “Young voters led the People’s Vote march to London’s Parliament Square, which supporters say attracted approximately 700,000 protesters.”

    I fear their idea of balance is not really balanced at all. As an aside the Depress and Scum highlighted a smoke bomb was set off along the march, what a desperate clutching at straws.

  • Richard Underhill 20th Oct '18 - 8:27pm

    I remember a demonstration against the poll tax.
    It ended with violence in Trafalgar Square which the police had difficulty controlling.
    Charing Cross station (overground) and Embankment station (underground) were closed.
    I walked from Westminster to Waterloo, took a train home and watched tv news.
    The police report … estimated the crowd at 200,000.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poll_tax_riots
    The PM was determined that she would not change her policy, but was brought down by democratic elections in Eastbourne and Ribble Valley. Her successors, john Major and Michael Heseltine, abolished the (very unfair) poll tax.
    Today’s demonstration was much larger and totally non-violent. Parents and grand-parents brought babes in arms and toddlers who will all be able to say “I was there!”
    There now needs to be a people’s vote on where we are now.

  • Graham Evans 20th Oct '18 - 10:18pm

    @ frankie Your point about BBC balance is well made. The Corporation still has not grasped that an organisation whose ethos is to entertain, inform and educate has a responsibility to provide context and correct misleading claims and downright lies. The BBC seems to be running scared of offending the Government and Tory right wingers who want to abolish the licence fee. However in doing so it is weakening the support of those of us who believe in public service broadcasting.

