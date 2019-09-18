Brexit? Scrap-it.

Revoking Article 50 was proposed by Chuka Umunna before he joined the Lib Dems, but nobody was listening to him in those days. Now its time has come, and it is set to be our bold new policy.

It has at least two advantages over a final say referendum:

It is not open to the accusation that we want to re-run the original referendum because we didn’t like the result. Unlike No Deal, or the agony of another bitterly fought referendum, it really is a clean break. Whereas no-deal ushers in interminable years of haggling, in which the hapless public will never hear the last of the B-word, revoking cancels out Cameron’s fateful mistake and allows us to address the real problems facing the country.

Fateful mistake? Yes, the one thing most people will agree on, Leavers and Remainers alike, is that it would have been better if David Cameron had never inflicted the referendum on the country, causing nothing but division, trouble and strife. Nobody asked for it, nobody wanted it, it was foisted upon us as his bright idea to deal with the internal problems in his own party.

So if we cannot travel back in time and dissuade Cameron from plunging the country into chaos, scrapping the whole sorry business is about as close as we can get.

But surely Brexiters will not melt away and disappear, surely they will continue to agitate? Yes, but much of the force will go, once our course is settled and there is no immediate prospect of turning back. Because revoking can only be done if it is done in good faith, if it signifies a genuine intent to remain. We cannot revoke merely to obtain another 2 years of negotiating time.

Of course, we should be prepared for the inevitable cries of “undemocratic!” We hear this for instance from Stephen Kinnock, whose group of MPs are pressing for a soft Brexit, whilst Polly Toynbee accuses us of extremism.

Yes, it would certainly be undemocratic to revoke article 50 without a vote, but in the context of an election it is a perfectly reasonable option. And indeed, I predict it will prove very popular. A simple no-nonsense message, direct and unashamed, which takes the Brexit bull by the horns.

At the same time, according to journalist Hugo Dixon, the combination of Lib Dem clarity and Labour fudge may be advantageous in an election, and if Labour is enabled to hang onto its seats in the north and the midlands, there is no way Boris Johnson can win.

In an ideal world, the Remainer majority in the country would be able to vote a Lib Dem government into power who would dispose of Brexit and refocus attention on more constructive things. In that political utopia, the country would not have to endure a barrage of Cummings-inspired chickanery as part of a new referendum.

Apart from the injustices of “first-past-the-post”, the problem we have is that the media insist on treating Brexit and membership of the EU as propositions of equal merit, epitomised by the BBC’s creed of “balance”. If that were the case, compromise solutions like that favoured by Kinnock might indeed make sense. The reality is that there are no benefits to Brexit and a compromise solution is more like deciding to only burn down half of Brazil’s rainforest instead of the whole lot.

Amid all the confusion and debate, the position of the Lib Dems is clear: it is better not to burn the rainforest at all.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.