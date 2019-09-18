Let’s get our messaging right on Revoke…

Sadly work commitments meant that I could only spend the weekend in Bournemouth this year, but it was well worth the travel (even the post-Disco train journey home). I was impressed by our new MPs and struck by the time they were spending with members as they build connections within their new political home.

I did manage to stay for the Europe debate and although I am happy with the final result, I did think that the opponents to ‘Revoke’ did win the debate in the hall, if not the vote. Niall Hodson (rising star) and Simon Hughes (established hero) were especially memorable and raised clear and credible concerns regarding this sudden shift in policy position. Sadly I do not think their comments were properly addressed during the debate and this left real concerns with some groups within our party; especially I suspect those from the social democrat legacy who rightly raise concerns over how such a divisive position may damage to our communities. It also does not help equip our activists with the messages needed to combat the inevitable attacks we now face from Labour and the Tories.

At the same time, I have been canvassing over the past two weeks, including tonight, and I am personally very comfortable in being able to defend this General Election position with voters on the doorstep. My own conversations currently focus on the two main lines of attack we currently face.

From Labour, we are now seeing accusations that we are overruling the will of the people as unthinking extremists no more tolerant than Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson. Notably they are going to some lengths to misrepresent our position missing out some rather key information. It is therefore very important that we note:

As a party we are still prioritising delivering a People’s Vote ahead of a General Election .

However, due to Labour's failure to support a People's Vote over the past three years, it does now look most likely that we will have a General Election.

Therefore, in that scenario we are going put Remain on the ballot paper by recognising a MAJORITY Lib Dem government as a mandate for revoking Article 50 (and stopping this unbearable madness as quickly as possible).

Labour MPs in remain areas (including my own) are talking about revoking Article 50 but only to select groups in the now standard approach from their party in which they will say whatever they think the people you want to hear (our MP has also argued for a Norway model and supported Labour's Brexit plan in the indicative votes earlier this year).

We are therefore being honest and clear; setting ourselves up in a strong position to support Remain in a referendum whilst giving the electorate a choice and a chance to Stop Brexit now.

From the Anarchist Party (formerly known as the Conservatives), there are similar attacks on “defying the will of the people”, but with more focus on this being somehow undemocratic. My response in these conversations are:

No Deal was never discussed as a possible outcome by the Leave campaign.

Instead a wide range of promises were made that have all been broken.

The campaign has also been found to have acted illegally casting serious questions over the legitimacy of the result.

Boris Johnson is therefore seeking a General Election to deliver himself a mandate for No Deal.

It is only fair that a majority government for the Lib Dems is therefore taken as an equal mandate for stopping Brexit, by revoking Article 50.

Finally, for those poor souls expressing understandable exasperation and a desire just to end this farce, there is one last important argument (although it can feel cruel, as you can see the hope wither in their eyes).

No Deal will not end Brexit ; the first point of business would be a trade deal with the EU; every single credible country in the world (even the USA) has comprehensive trade arrangements with their neighbours. An exception would be North Korea(!).

Revoking Article 50 would Stop Brexit (if not the debate) and we could move forward in addressing the real issues facing the country (including the ever more urgent climate change emergency).

I appreciate these points do not actually address the points raised by Niall and Simon but they have landed well on doorsteps in my area in which moderate ‘Remain’ voters only need a gentle encouragement to support revoking Article 50 in event of majority government and even Brexiteers seem to prefer an open and honest position from our Party.

I would be very interested to hear what other people are hearing on the doorsteps and what messaging they’re using to push home our key messages on this most visible of issues.

* Jamie joined the Lib Dems in 2014 and was elected as City Councillor for West Chesterton in May 2018.