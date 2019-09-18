Let’s get our messaging right on Revoke…

Sadly work commitments meant that I could only spend the weekend in Bournemouth this year, but it was well worth the travel (even the post-Disco train journey home). I was impressed by our new MPs and struck by the time they were spending with members as they build connections within their new political home.
I did manage to stay for the Europe debate and although I am happy with the final result, I did think that the opponents to ‘Revoke’ did win the debate in the hall, if not the vote. Niall Hodson (rising star) and Simon Hughes (established hero) were especially memorable and raised clear and credible concerns regarding this sudden shift in policy position. Sadly I do not think their comments were properly addressed during the debate and this left real concerns with some groups within our party; especially I suspect those from the social democrat legacy who rightly raise concerns over how such a divisive position may damage to our communities. It also does not help equip our activists with the messages needed to combat the inevitable attacks we now face from Labour and the Tories.
At the same time, I have been canvassing over the past two weeks, including tonight, and I am personally very comfortable in being able to defend this General Election position with voters on the doorstep. My own conversations currently focus on the two main lines of attack we currently face.
From Labour, we are now seeing accusations that we are overruling the will of the people as unthinking extremists no more tolerant than Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson. Notably they are going to some lengths to misrepresent our position missing out some rather key information. It is therefore very important that we note:
- As a party we are still prioritising delivering a People’s Vote ahead of a General Election.
- However, due to Labour’s failure to support a People’s Vote over the past three years, it does now look most likely that we will have a General Election.
- Therefore, in that scenario we are going put Remain on the ballot paper by recognising a MAJORITY Lib Dem government as a mandate for revoking Article 50 (and stopping this unbearable madness as quickly as possible).
- Labour MPs in remain areas (including my own) are talking about revoking Article 50 but only to select groups in the now standard approach from their party in which they will say whatever they think the people you want to hear (our MP has also argued for a Norway model and supported Labour’s Brexit plan in the indicative votes earlier this year).
- We are therefore being honest and clear; setting ourselves up in a strong position to support Remain in a referendum whilst giving the electorate a choice and a chance to Stop Brexit now.
From the Anarchist Party (formerly known as the Conservatives), there are similar attacks on “defying the will of the people”, but with more focus on this being somehow undemocratic. My response in these conversations are:
- No Deal was never discussed as a possible outcome by the Leave campaign.
- Instead a wide range of promises were made that have all been broken.
- The campaign has also been found to have acted illegally casting serious questions over the legitimacy of the result.
- Boris Johnson is therefore seeking a General Election to deliver himself a mandate for No Deal.
- It is only fair that a majority government for the Lib Dems is therefore taken as an equal mandate for stopping Brexit, by revoking Article 50.
Finally, for those poor souls expressing understandable exasperation and a desire just to end this farce, there is one last important argument (although it can feel cruel, as you can see the hope wither in their eyes).
- No Deal will not end Brexit; the first point of business would be a trade deal with the EU; every single credible country in the world (even the USA) has comprehensive trade arrangements with their neighbours. An exception would be North Korea(!).
- Revoking Article 50 would Stop Brexit (if not the debate) and we could move forward in addressing the real issues facing the country (including the ever more urgent climate change emergency).
I appreciate these points do not actually address the points raised by Niall and Simon but they have landed well on doorsteps in my area in which moderate ‘Remain’ voters only need a gentle encouragement to support revoking Article 50 in event of majority government and even Brexiteers seem to prefer an open and honest position from our Party.
I would be very interested to hear what other people are hearing on the doorsteps and what messaging they’re using to push home our key messages on this most visible of issues.
* Jamie joined the Lib Dems in 2014 and was elected as City Councillor for West Chesterton in May 2018.
Where I live, Jamie (that’s in Lincolnshire, by the way) the idea of Revoke is and will continue to go down like a lead balloon. However, it might gain some traction elsewhere. It’s a very high risk strategy, believe me.
I have expressed on another thread my idea of treating Revoke like a ‘time out’ in basketball, where we stop the clock and have a chance to regroup, consider the options and then restart the clock if either a deal can be agreed upon and could become one of the three options on an AV / preferential referendum. If this new, more sophisticated referendum comes down substantially in favour of remain, then that would be the end of it.
My real worry is that, in this febrile atmosphere, all political parties, although they are unlikely to admit it, are trying to gain political advantage out of this appalling mess. Reason and compromise appear sadly to have gone out of the window. Cameron, what HAVE you done?!
Personally I’d just say
“We don’t tagalong with bad ideas or try to make them work”.
Than you for this interesting post. It is refreshing to see a throughtful analysis of our position. I am sure that the right approach is to say that we want to stay in the EU.
However it is essential to say why. Are none of MEPs prepared to explain that the EU is a democratic union. Can they not explain that it is not true that it is run by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels?
My feeling is that the real situation in the country is that most people are prepared to be convinced one way or another. Most of the comments I hear are about the behaviour in parliament.
We really should start to treat our members with more respect than at present. Instead of sending out frequent emails modelled on selling the Readers Digest, there needs to be the information that people who are making the decisions, the members, need.
The sort of analysis provided by Jamie would be a good starting point of a conversation with the membership to build up support for membership of the only democratic trading organisation.
Jamie,
Our leaders must make it very clear that, as you say, “we are still prioritising delivering a People’s Vote ahead of a General Election.”
In various interviews our spokespeople, including Jo and Ed, have not made this explicit. Consequently, we are being accused of being ‘undemocratic’.
In all interviews on this matter we should stress that we are continuing to campaign, argue and march for a ‘People’s Vote’.
The constitutional position is very clear and we should be shouting it from the rooftops. A general election trumps a referendum in our constitution. A new parliament is not bound by a previous one. Parliament IS the will of the people.
If it’s OK for the Conservatives to claim a mandate from an election victory then so can we.
Let’s face it’s, no-one will be surprised if we carry out a manifesto commitment that we have campaigned on.
Let’s go for it!
“If it’s OK for the Conservatives to claim a mandate from an election victory then so can we.”
So if Boris commits his next GE manifesto to
‘In the event of a vote for a majority Conservative government, we will take that as a democratic right to leave the EU immediately with or without a deal’
You’re all O.K. with that?
Great, then let’s go to a GE with that.