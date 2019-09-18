What would you think are the odds on the Liberal Democrats winning most seats in a general election?

Given that we have 18 MPs right now, you wouldn’t expect the odds on the Liberal Democrats being the biggest party in the House of Commons to be that good.

Maybe 100-1, maybe 50-1 at best.

Well, not so much.

Look here and you’ll see a range between 9-1 and 16-1.

That reflects the fact that we have left Bournemouth with a clear path ahead.

We know that our primary objective at the moment is to stop Brexit in order to make creating the more caring, more equal society that we want to see so much easier.

We are clear that if the Liberal Democrats win a majority at the next General Election before we have left the European Union, the very first thing that Jo Swinson will do if she enters Downing Street as Prime Minister, before she even puts the kettle on, will be to revoke Article 50.

The political earthquake that it would take for us to go from 18 seats to 326 would be more than sufficient mandate.

If we don’t win an overall majority, we would go for a people’s vote with a Brexit option and the option to Remain.

Over the last few days, Jo Swinson has shown herself to be a calm, capable, infectiously enthusiastic, likeable and determined leader, surrounded by a talented team.

She has been in the job for less than 2 months and already she tops the popularity ratings.

Public favourability towards Jo Swinson: Favourable: 26% (+9)

Unfavourable: 38% (+3) via @YouGov, 16 – 17 Sep

Chgs. w/ 27 Aug — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 17, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn is on -49.

I can’t get my head round Boris Johnson being found favourable by 38% of people.

We leave Bournemouth with a clear statement of intent to stop Brexit and a leader at the top of her game.

Jo is absolutely serious about really going for it in an election. It’s not enough for her to win 50-70 seats and get back to where we were. She is determined to do with the SNP did in Scotland i and Trudeau did in Canada in 2015. Both parties had a strong and simple message and created a tidal wave of support which enabled them to win big under first past the post. Those parties are the evidence that it can be done and we should carry ourselves with confidence and believe that we can do it.

So, our almost 150,000 band of members and supporters needs to take to the streets, get knocking on doors and do all we can to bring about our best result in over a century.

We all have our part to play in saving our country from disaster and creating that inclusive, fair, kind society that we’ve all signed up to when we joined. It is within our grasp. Let’s go for it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings