Brexiteers jump the shark again with high treason jibe

I was quite surprised by the newspapers on Friday. After Vince Cable along with representatives from Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Greens met Michel Barnier, I wouldn’t have been surprised if we’d had more “enemies of the people” nonsense from the more excitable right wing tabloids.

They were quiet, but this weekend, Leave EU jumped that particular shark, accusing Vince Cable of High Treason. Layla Moran retorted on Twitter that this was a badge of honour.

Leave are saying ⁦@LibDems⁩ are committing treason. Badge. Of. Honour. There is time. It’s called ext to A50. #PeoplesVote (It’s a screenshot btw, don’t want to add to their numbers). pic.twitter.com/7xOIWA96xs — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) October 27, 2018

Last weekend 700,000 people marched in London. Like those who marched against the Iraq war back in 2003, we are right. No responsible government can ignore the strength of feeling that is building towards a vote that enables people to get out of this mess if they want to. Allowing a “People’s vote” is vital to legitimise any outcome to this. The Government must think big – beyond the civil war in its own ranks, to what is good for the whole country.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings