Brexiteers jump the shark again with high treason jibe

I was quite surprised by the newspapers on Friday. After Vince Cable along with representatives from Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Greens met Michel Barnier, I wouldn’t have been surprised if we’d had more “enemies of the people” nonsense from the more excitable right wing tabloids.
They were quiet, but this weekend, Leave EU jumped that particular shark, accusing Vince Cable of High Treason. Layla Moran retorted on Twitter that this was a badge of honour.
Leave are saying @LibDems are committing treason. Badge. Of. Honour. There is time. It’s called ext to A50. #PeoplesVote (It’s a screenshot btw, don’t want to add to their numbers). pic.twitter.com/7xOIWA96xs
October 27, 2018
Last weekend 700,000 people marched in London. Like those who marched against the Iraq war back in 2003, we are right. No responsible government can ignore the strength of feeling that is building towards a vote that enables people to get out of this mess if they want to. Allowing a “People’s vote” is vital to legitimise any outcome to this. The Government must think big – beyond the civil war in its own ranks, to what is good for the whole country.
Leave leaders seem to be getting more and more desperate in their use of language don’t they? Seems like a good sign to me.
The cleric Glies Fraser and the historian David Starkey have been comparing Brexit to Henry the Eight’s break with Rome 500 years ago. In Henry’s day, High Treason included sleeping with the King’s wife or daughter or pretty much anything else that the King disapproved of including counterfeiting money or being a Catholic priest and was punishable by death.
By 1965, capital punishment had been abolished for almost all crimes, but was still mandatory (unless the offender was pardoned or the sentence commuted) for high treason.
The good news for Vince (Particularly should Jacob Rees Mogg become the next Prime minister) is that by section 36 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 the maximum punishment for high treason became life imprisonment.
The comparison with the break with Rome at the Reformation is a fair one but so what ? It unleashed a succession of pitiless wars ostensibly about religion. The European project was intended to end this and has succeeded for over 73 years. Surely obeying a few rules and regulations is better than costly and terrible wars, whatever their origin.
“Surely obeying a few rules and regulations is better than costly and terrible wars, whatever their origin.”
Yes this does sound a superficially plausible argument. But, we either are a free and democratic country or we aren’t. “A few rules and regulations” at the start won’t be the end of it.
I doubt that we’ll end up in a war in any case. Most countries in the world, even those with poor democratic records, manage to rub along reasonable well in any case.
Peter Martin: If only that was right but it isn’t. The free and democratic countries have been responsible for many wars including civil wars. No one pretends that the rules will never be extended. Free trade did not stop wars. Some people might think it is a good idea to have wars and I have heard this argument many times, sometimes from those too old to fight in them but quite often from people who like the excitement provided by them. Western European countries are relatively free and independent but even Norway or Switzerland are not completely free and have to abide by EU regulations without having a say in their making. Europe needs to be powerful enough to cope with the power of the US, Russia etc and Britain on its own would be a divisive force.
Funny how Leave leaders are so fixated on the possibility of a second referendum that they (and much of the media) have missed further bad news about Brexit: Young people to lose up to £108,000 in earnings if there is a no-deal Brexit
I’m proud of you, Vince, you have won Leave.EU’s highest accolade, reserved for their doughtiest and most feared opponents. Don’t worry, I’ll happily take your place in the tumbril on the way to the scaffold.
I agree with you, Sue, it sounds like the senior Leavers have lost their marbles.