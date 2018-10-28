What do you want to see in the Budget?

I learned pretty soon after Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979 that Conservative budgets were things to be feared. Tax cuts for the rich paid for by paring public services back to the bone was the order of the day. I’ve never yet met a Tory budget that I liked. There were some mitigating factors during the coalition years, but we only managed to stop the cruellest of Tory policies. Some of the ones we let through, like the Bedroom Tax, should never have seen the light of day.

My expectations of Philip Hammond tomorrow are therefore pretty low. I’ve never found a Conservative Chancellor who has done much for the poorest people in our society. It’s not always out of pure spite. They just actually don’t get the realities of life if you are on a tight budget. That’ll be why they set up Universal Credit to pay monthly because they are used to monthly salaries and the month lasting until the end of their salary.

If I were Chancellor, the first thing I’d do would be to put back at least the money George Osborne took out of Universal Credit the minute the Lib Dems were out of the picture. That would let people keep more of their benefit while they are working – and would properly end the poverty trap.

I’d also reverse the particularly cruel cut to Employment and Support Allowance made in April 2017. New applicants who were placed in the Work Related Activity Group from that date were no longer able to claim any premiums. That is an effective cut of £30 per week. That’s a huge amount of money when you are ill and necessarily have higher expenses.

Overall, I’d have us all paying more tax, with the richest paying a lot more. I’d like to see us on a more Scandinavian model of higher taxation and better public services. That’s good for social cohesion and community and would help heal our very divided society. I wouldn’t mind putting much higher taxes on things that aren’t essentials – like booze, much though I love it – in order to finance better schools, hospitals, infrastructure, house-building and dealing with the challenges of ever-increasing AI.

So those, briefly, are my priorities for the Budget. What would you like to see?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings