British Muslims need Liberal Democrat allies now more than ever

As one of the first Muslim women elected to the London Assembly, I’m proud to represent one of the most diverse cities in the world. But that pride comes with a price. Frequently, I receive Islamophobic abuse and threats online simply for existing as a Muslim in public life.

When I first stood for election, I knew I’d face racism and misogyny – that was just the reality for people who look like me. I told myself I’d need thick skin and I promised myself I wouldn’t let it get to me.

But lately, I have to admit: it has got to me. It got to me when I did a post about my local mosque being attacked for the second time in as many months but was met with a torrent stream of hate instead of support or sympathy.

And it doesn’t stop online. Strangers have told me to my face that “all Muslims should die” or that I should “go home.” Each incident adds to the unease that has become a constant companion for so many Muslims in Britain.

For those who aren’t Muslim – or perceived to be – it’s hard to explain just how relentless and everyday the abuse has become. The numbers tell part of the story: Home Office data shows a 19% rise in hate crimes against Muslims just over the past year. Tell MAMA, which monitors Islamophobic incidents, reports a sharp escalation in attacks on people and places of worship in recent months. But the data can’t capture what it feels like – the anxiety that gnaws at you every time you step outside or open your phone.

Not that Islamophobia is anything new. I grew up with the National Front spreading their hateful messages and I watched my father endure racism all his life, no matter how hard he worked to serve this country. But if it once felt like things were getting better, that illusion has long since shattered. Brexit and now the rise of Reform has emboldened the racists and now extremist rhetoric has become so normalised that MPs can demand burqas to be banned or openly criticise adverts for having too many black and brown people. We simply cannot accept this from our public servants.

That’s why Islamophobia Awareness Month matters so much. It’s a chance not just to raise awareness, but to listen – really listen – to what Muslim communities are experiencing, and to stand beside us as allies.

Awareness alone isn’t enough. This must be a month of action.

For the Liberal Democrats, that means showing up – publicly, proudly, and consistently. It means acknowledging the scale and severity of Islamophobia today. It means visiting mosques, meeting local Muslim communities, and amplifying Muslim voices within our own ranks. It means challenging hate wherever we see it – whether in the media, online, or on the doorstep. It means making sure our Muslim members and candidates can campaign safely and confidently.

Because while Westminster remains largely silent, we – a party that so passionately believes in equality – cannot.

British Muslims need allies now more than ever. So this month, as Liberal Democrats, let’s turn empathy into action and values into courage. And let’s stand together visibly, vocally, and unwaveringly against Islamophobia.

Join me on a joint webinar with London LibDems and Muslim Council of Britain on November 13th 6.30pm

* Hina Bokhari is the Liberal Democrat Leader on the London Assembly and the most prominent elected Muslim within the Liberal Democrats.