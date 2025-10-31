Liam Yip

ALDC’s by-election report 30 October 2025

By | Fri 31st October 2025 - 3:55 pm

4 parallel white vertical lines on orange background ALDC logoThis week, there was six by-elections, of which we were attempting to defend one.

In Bromsgrove, congratulations to Councillor Sam Ammar and the local Liberal Democrat team, who were able to successfully gain this seat off Reform UK. This was a decisive victory for us, with an over 20% vote share increase compared to this May’s election.

Worcestershire County Council, Bromsgrove South
Liberal Democrats (Sam Ammar): 1,416 (51.9%, +20.3)
Reform UK: 911 (33.4%, -1.5)
Conservative: 309 (11.3%, -5.8)
Labour: 92 (3.4%, -4.1)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Reform UK

Turnout: 30.3%

Congratulations are also due to Councillor Ukonu Obasi and the Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrat team, who successfully defended this district seat with a resounding victory. Meanwhile, the Greens and Reform UK were competing for a distant second place, with the latter ultimately ahead.

Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, St John’s
Liberal Democrats (Ukonu Obasi): 629 (53.3%, +2.1)
Reform UK: 177 (15.0%, -1.2)
Green Party: 160 (13.5%, +6.3)
Tunbridge Wells Alliance: 105 (8.9%, +4.8)
Conservative: 90 (7.6%, -3.6)
Independents for Tunbridge Wells: 20 (1.7%, -0.1)

Liberal Democrats HOLD

Turnout: 28.4%

In Stevenage, Reform UK were able to gain a seat off Labour, who came in a distant second place. Thank you to Nigel Bye and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Stevenage Borough Council, Roebuck
Reform UK: 513 (39.2%, new)
Labour: 353 (26.9%, -12.4)
Conservative: 157 (12.0%, -11.4)
Liberal Democrats (Nigel Bye): 148 (11.3%, -5.5)
Green Party: 139 (10.6%, -4.9)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 25.83%

In Kent, Reform UK were able to gain a seat, with the defending Thanet Independents not standing a candidate. Thank you to Matthew Brown and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Thanet District Council, Garlinge
Reform UK: 348 (44.6%, new)
Conservative: 250 (32.0%, +10.6)
Labour: 62 (7.9%, -12.3)
Green Party: 61 (7.8%, -1.3)
Liberal Democrats (Matthew Brown): 36 (4.6%, new)
Independent: 24 (3.1%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Thanet Independents

Turnout: 21%

In Scotland, the SNP were able to gain their first seat of this local electoral cycle, with the defending Conservatives in fourth place on first preferences. Thank you to Willie Galloway and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Stirling Council, Stirling East
First Preferences:
SNP: 808 (36.4%, +1.8)
Labour: 530 (23.9%, -1.7)
Reform UK: 517 (23.3%, +9.2)
Conservative: 147 (6.6%, -5.6)
Green Party: 141 (6.3%, +1.3)
Liberal Democrats (Willie Galloway): 79 (3.6%, +0.6)

SNP GAIN from Conservative
Elected at Stage 6

Turnout: 26%

In north London, the Conservatives were able to defend a seat against Reform UK. Thank you to Jeremy Walsh and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

London Borough of Barnet, Hendon
Conservative: 1,656 (46.8%, -2.5)
Reform UK: 1,069 (30.2%, new)
Labour: 423 (12.0%, -14.8)
Green Party: 201 (5.7%, -2.4)
Liberal Democrats (Jeremy Walsh): 107 (3.0%, -2.2)
Rejoin EU: 81 (2.3%, new)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 25.17%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

 

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

3 Comments

  • Jenny Smith 31st Oct '25 - 5:05pm

    2 solids wins with over 50% of the vote, out of 6 contests, is not bad. We appear to be making steady progress.

  • paul barker 31st Oct '25 - 6:13pm

    I think we can now say that we are past Peak Reform.
    From late August to the start of October Reform averaged 31% in the Polls, for the last 4 Weeks the average was 30%. It’s a small drop but with enough Polls to make it statically meaningful.
    I expect the slow decline to continue & to be reflected in real Elections.

  • David Sparrow 31st Oct '25 - 7:14pm

    No evidence in these results of any Green surge in local elections even though they are on the up apparently in the national polls. We appear to be the only party able to repel Reform in locals.

