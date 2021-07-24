Ollie Bradfield

By-election report from ADLC: 22nd July 2021

Sat 24th July 2021 - 10:33 am

A very mixed picture this week in the world of local council by-elections. From the highs of the phenomenal hold in Camden, to the lows of not even standing in a Liberal Democrat held seat. Of the eight principal authority contests across England and Wales this week, we only stood in four. It’s essential that we, as a political party that takes local government and community seriously, give voters a Liberal Democrat to vote for at every available opportunity. Nevertheless, we also saw some good performances in some town and parish councils this week, managing to gain two seats, and seeing a narrow miss in another.

The headline story is of course winning the Fortune Green by-election in Camden.

In 2018 the legendary Flick Rea held her seat by just 28 votes. With her strong personal vote, this in theory made this by-election an extremely precarious proposition, with by-election expert Andrew Teale describing it as a ‘difficult defence’. However, Nancy Jirira made an extraordinary candidate, with some well-earned local credentials having previously served as councillor there between 2008 and 2014. Nancy’s inspiring personality, along with the Camden Lib Dems drawing support from far and wide, saw us not only keep the seat, but make a laudable improvement on the previous result. With a percentage improvement of over 10%, and a majority of 348 votes, this really is an extremely impressive result. Egg is, without a doubt, on the face of the Labour activists who were allegedly telling voters that the Tories were within 50 votes of winning. Huge congratulations to Cllr. Nancy Jirira and the team.

More good news was to be found in Beverley Town Council in the East Riding of Yorkshire. In a patch where we had never worked before and had been held by Labour for years, we saw a fantastic gain. It just goes to show that these by-elections can be excellent opportunities to give things a go. Often residents are pleased that someone else is finally taking an interest, and will, as in this case, reward you at the ballot box! Well done and congratulations to Cllr. Graham Johnson and the team.

Similarly in Christchurch Town Council, a straight Lib Dem/Independent contest saw the Liberal Democrats gain a seat that was formerly held by an independent councillor. A well deserved win – congratulations to Cllr. Carina Gordon and the team.

A near miss was seen in Chard Town Council in the historic liberal constituency of Yeovil. Whilst we didn’t gain it, we improved our vote share by 16%. The team should see this as a very encouraging result. With it being only 8 votes off, there’s a clear squeeze message that can be easily communicated for next time. Thank you to Gary Molloy and better luck next time.

Looking back to principal authorities, we fought a really tough by-election campaign in Alkham and Capel-le-Ferne in Dover. Unfortunately, covid related calamities and other difficulties stymied their efforts. It was a Conservative hold, but we still remain in second place and hopefully will build on this result next time. Thank you to Roben Franklin for standing.

Elsewhere, we also stood in Leicester and the Wirral. Whilst the results here weren’t as exciting as other places, we’re heartened to see us standing candidates, nonetheless. Thank you to Bicram Athwal and Sue Arrowsmith for standing.

Four other contests took place without Liberal Democrats in North Somerset, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Spelthorne, and Thanet. Whilst it’s always a shame to not see the Lib Dem bird on the ballot paper, it’s especially unfortunate when it’s a seat we had previously won very comfortably – such as in Congresbury and Puxton in North Somerset. The Greens therefore gained the seat, and voters were denied even the choice to vote Lib Dem.

Full results are available here.

* Ollie Bradfield is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC with responsibility for the by-elections reporting service

5 Comments

  • Ian Patterson 24th Jul '21 - 10:45am

    Explanation needed for North Somerset giveaway.

  • Paul Barker 24th Jul '21 - 11:14am

    The history of the Somerset Seat is that it was a safe Green Ward for several elections then we won when The Greens failed to stand. Is it just that both Parties find it hard to get people who will stand or is there a Local Agreement ? Someone in the local Libdems must know surely ?

    On the wider point, we have to get better at standing, every time, every Election – thats what Parties are for.

  • John Shoesmith 24th Jul '21 - 11:50am

    One of the biggest issues for me, and other relatively new members I know, is that of standing in every seat. We feel close to the Greens, can detect little difference between their policies and ours, and are reluctant to campaign against them. The same applies to a lesser extent with Labour. We want to defeat the Tories, whatever that takes.

    The party nationally faces the same issue. Johnson has unfettered power because the opposition vote is split in many constituencies.

    In 2019 Nigel Farage stood down in every Conservative held seat, ensuring Johnson’s victory. By doing so he ensured a victory that will blight this country for years to come. Can the Liberal Democrats show similar levels of ruthlessness and commitment?

    More established members have a different, more tribal position. They don’t understand this concern. They should face up to the question, because it is in many voter’s minds too.

  • Paul Barker 24th Jul '21 - 12:12pm

    I can see that I should have been more precise, we should stand in every Seat except where we make Local Deals with other, acceptable, Parties – that would potentially include The Greens (in England & Wales) or The Womens Equality Party.

    The problem is all those places where neither We nor The Greens stand – sometimes allowing Tories (or worse) to be “Elected” unopposed.

  • Laurence Cox 24th Jul '21 - 3:18pm

    @Ian Patterson
    The lack of a Lib Dem candidate puzzled me too, so I did a bit of digging. The village Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/CongresburyResidentsActionGroup/ seems to suggest they are having many issues with developers and were not getting the support they expected from their local councillor. It might be that the Lib Dem councillor who resigned had been selected as a paperless candidate, who won unexpectedly when the Greens failed to nominate a candidate. If this was the case, it illustrates the need for taking even the selection of paperless candidates seriously.

