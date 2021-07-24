By-election report from ADLC: 22nd July 2021

A very mixed picture this week in the world of local council by-elections. From the highs of the phenomenal hold in Camden, to the lows of not even standing in a Liberal Democrat held seat. Of the eight principal authority contests across England and Wales this week, we only stood in four. It’s essential that we, as a political party that takes local government and community seriously, give voters a Liberal Democrat to vote for at every available opportunity. Nevertheless, we also saw some good performances in some town and parish councils this week, managing to gain two seats, and seeing a narrow miss in another.

The headline story is of course winning the Fortune Green by-election in Camden.

In 2018 the legendary Flick Rea held her seat by just 28 votes. With her strong personal vote, this in theory made this by-election an extremely precarious proposition, with by-election expert Andrew Teale describing it as a ‘difficult defence’. However, Nancy Jirira made an extraordinary candidate, with some well-earned local credentials having previously served as councillor there between 2008 and 2014. Nancy’s inspiring personality, along with the Camden Lib Dems drawing support from far and wide, saw us not only keep the seat, but make a laudable improvement on the previous result. With a percentage improvement of over 10%, and a majority of 348 votes, this really is an extremely impressive result. Egg is, without a doubt, on the face of the Labour activists who were allegedly telling voters that the Tories were within 50 votes of winning. Huge congratulations to Cllr. Nancy Jirira and the team.

AMAZING result in the Fortune Green By-election in Camden: @nancyjirira HOLDS the seat for the Liberal Democrats! Results: LD 1197

Labour 849

Con 518 pic.twitter.com/OGqMl7XDTa — ALDC (@ALDC) July 23, 2021

More good news was to be found in Beverley Town Council in the East Riding of Yorkshire. In a patch where we had never worked before and had been held by Labour for years, we saw a fantastic gain. It just goes to show that these by-elections can be excellent opportunities to give things a go. Often residents are pleased that someone else is finally taking an interest, and will, as in this case, reward you at the ballot box! Well done and congratulations to Cllr. Graham Johnson and the team.

LIB DEM GAIN: Minster South, @bevtowncouncil 🔶LD: 527 (58%, +19%)

🌳Con: 260 (29%, -2%)

Ind: 124 (13%, +13%) Lib Dem GAIN from Labour. Massive congratulations to Graham Johnson and @LibDemsBevHold for gaining this seat from a standing start! — ALDC (@ALDC) July 22, 2021

Similarly in Christchurch Town Council, a straight Lib Dem/Independent contest saw the Liberal Democrats gain a seat that was formerly held by an independent councillor. A well deserved win – congratulations to Cllr. Carina Gordon and the team.

Hey @ALDC great news we have a Lib Dem gain from independent here on Christchurch town council … the lovely @carinagordon02 🎉🔸 pic.twitter.com/wwguPSj0PD — Vikki Slade #WearAMask🔶🏳️‍🌈 💙 (@vikki4mdnp) July 23, 2021

A near miss was seen in Chard Town Council in the historic liberal constituency of Yeovil. Whilst we didn’t gain it, we improved our vote share by 16%. The team should see this as a very encouraging result. With it being only 8 votes off, there’s a clear squeeze message that can be easily communicated for next time. Thank you to Gary Molloy and better luck next time.

BY ELECTION RESULT Jocelyn Ward, Chard Town Council 🟢Green: 155 (38%, +38%)

🔶LD: 147 (36%, +16%)

🤮FBM: 56 (14%, +14%)

Ind: 49 (12%, +12%) Green GAIN from Independent. Commiserations to our candidate Gary Molloy and @YeovilLibDems on a close, hard fought by election. — ALDC (@ALDC) July 23, 2021

Looking back to principal authorities, we fought a really tough by-election campaign in Alkham and Capel-le-Ferne in Dover. Unfortunately, covid related calamities and other difficulties stymied their efforts. It was a Conservative hold, but we still remain in second place and hopefully will build on this result next time. Thank you to Roben Franklin for standing.

Our second result of the night is in from Alkham and Capel-le-Ferne ward on @DoverDC: 🌳Con: 315 (48.7%, -3.4%)

🔶LD: 173 (26.7%, -9.6%)

🌹Lab: 101 (15.6%, +4.0%)

🟢Green: 58 (9.0%, +9.0%) Conservative Hold. Commiserations to our candidate Roben Franklin and @DoverDealLibDem. — ALDC (@ALDC) July 22, 2021

Elsewhere, we also stood in Leicester and the Wirral. Whilst the results here weren’t as exciting as other places, we’re heartened to see us standing candidates, nonetheless. Thank you to Bicram Athwal and Sue Arrowsmith for standing.

Four other contests took place without Liberal Democrats in North Somerset, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Spelthorne, and Thanet. Whilst it’s always a shame to not see the Lib Dem bird on the ballot paper, it’s especially unfortunate when it’s a seat we had previously won very comfortably – such as in Congresbury and Puxton in North Somerset. The Greens therefore gained the seat, and voters were denied even the choice to vote Lib Dem.

Full results are available here.

* Ollie Bradfield is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC with responsibility for the by-elections reporting service