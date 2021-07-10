By-election report from ALDC – Thursday 8 July 2021

This week’s by-elections present a very mixed picture, along with some crucial lessons in defending our held seats. With eight vacancies to fight, we stood in six, succeeding in one. We lost our one defence in East Devon, in what was a disappointing result. Nevertheless, good campaigns were fought elsewhere, and we can celebrate a good town council gain.

There two Green gains on Thursday, we stood in one and not the other. The lesson is it’s always better to stand for the sake of giving voters a real choice, rather than getting any misplaced ideas about deals and pacts.

In Honiton St. Michael’s in East Devon, we went from 47% of the vote to just 4.5%, which is something I’m sure the local team will reflect on. There’s a number of reasons for the result. For example, in 2019 we were at the zenith of our summer revival in which we performed extremely well in both locals and the European elections. In Honiton specifically, Labour didn’t stand a candidate in 2019 and so we hoovered up the anti-Tory vote. We should also remember the circumstances in which we gained the seat: in a multi-member ward taking the last seat. These are all true, but perhaps the candidate’s own words tell the story: ‘we didn’t campaign, and so we didn’t deserve any votes’. Not a single door was knocked on. It’s a simple but brutal lesson, and many local parties would do well to take heed.

It’s striking that in Feniton, we got more votes in both absolute and percentage terms than in Honiton, a seat previously won reasonably strongly. In fact, getting 18% of the vote from a standing start (not having stood last time) is very encouraging indeed. Thank you to Todd Olive for standing.

A further result has come in from Feniton ward in @eastdevon: 🌳Con: 239

🌹Lab: 126

🔶LD: 82 (+18%) Strong finish for @onlytheolive and @EastDevonLibDem in a ward we didn't contest at the last election. Well done! — ALDC (@ALDC) July 8, 2021

In Mid Sussex however, Ben Jerrit and the local team fought exceptionally hard. It was heartening to see activists sharing their activities on the campaign trail on social media.

Unfortunately, this three-way contest did not go our way this time. From local factors to the Greens running a negative campaign, this by-election resulted in a Green gain. We marginally increased our vote share in percentage terms, which is nothing to be sniffed at. Nevertheless, I’m sure the team will be motivated (after a well deserved rest) to give it another good crack next time. A huge thank you to everyone who gave it their all.

In Huntingdonshire, local factors once again played a part in making the Lib Dem campaign a tricky one. All three main parties saw their votes collapse, showing how difficult it is when a well known independent town councillor stands. Thanks to Geoff Seeff and the rest of the team for giving it a good go anyway.

Results are coming in thick and fast! Here's the declaration from St Neots East in @huntsdc: Ind: 249 (42.5%, +42.5%)

🟢Green: 196 (33.4%, +33.4%)

🔶LD: 68 (11.6%, -15.9%)

🌹Lab: 26 (4.4%. -36.0%) Many thanks to Geoff Seeff and @HuntsLibDems for standing. — ALDC (@ALDC) July 8, 2021

In better news, we did see a gain in Horsforth Parish Council in Brownberrie ward. Already holding other seats on the council, we were hoping to add to the local team there, and that we did! Congratulations to new councillor Meg Townsley.

An excellent Liberal Democrat GAIN already tonight from the Conservatives on Horsforth Town Council (Leeds) Brownberrie ward! Lib Dems – 444

Conservatives – 293 CONGRATULATIONS to Meg Townsley! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FiHdpk4af1 — ALDC (@ALDC) July 8, 2021

At ALDC, we aim to report all town, community, and parish council elections if we’re standing a Lib Dem candidate. However, due to the nature of these councils, we need to know about them first! So if you do have a town council by-election coming up, please let us know by clicking here.

We also stood in Harlow, where we gave the people of Mark Hall ward a Liberal Democrat to vote for. Thank you to Lesley Rideout for standing.

Second by-election result of the night from the Mark Hall ward @HarlowCouncil: 🌳Con: 549

🌹Lab: 493

🟢Green: 86

🔶LD: 55 Many thanks to Lesley Rideout and @HarlowLibDems for standing! — ALDC (@ALDC) July 8, 2021

Unfortunately, we did not stand a candidate in the double vacancy in Aldeburgh and Leiston, which ended up being an incredibly tight Green and Conservative fight. The second Green candidate was just two votes off winning. A word of caution here: looking at the two Green gains tonight, we stood in one and not the other – and so the lesson needs to be that it’s always better to stand for the sake of giving voters a real choice, rather than getting any misplaced ideas about deals and pacts.

The full results of the local council by-elections can be found here, as well as forthcoming by-elections here.

* Ollie Bradfield is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC with responsibility for the by-elections reporting service