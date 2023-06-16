By-election results, Thursday 15th June

Frimley Green, Surrey Heath
Great result in Michael Gove’s constituency.
Frimley Green, Surrey Heath DC
LD – 1131, 1111, 1070
Con – 738, 610, 608
Lib Dem HOLD 2 and GAIN 1!
Congratulations to Sashi Mylvaganam, Jaques Olmo, and Helen Whitcroft! The Blue Wall smashing continues apace. pic.twitter.com/cQcUe1vqbA
Hilton, South Derbyshire
And another terrific result! This election was deferred from 4th May, following the death of a candidate.
Hilton, South Derbyshire UA (countermanded)
LD – 636
Con – 633
LD – 628
Con – 580
Con 577
LD – 562
Lab – 365
Lab – 361
Lab – 337
LD GAIN 2, Con hold 1
Congrats to Grahame and Jayne, & thanks to Tilo for standing for the Liberal Democrats pic.twitter.com/WDLH39LcFt
Hendon, Sunderland
Just 13 votes short!
Hendon, Sunderland MBC (countermanded)
Lab – 878
LD – 865
Con – 104
REFUK – 87
Green – 79
Lab HOLD
Incredibly close result – but not to be this time. Big thanks to Steve Donkin and the Sunderland Team! pic.twitter.com/VucZuMtgM4
Now we come to the results where we thank the candidates for standing in difficult circumstances.
Efford and Lipson, Plymouth
Efford and Lipson, Plymouth UA
Lab – 1204
Con – 423
Green – 196
LD – 80
Ind 69
Heritage – 54
Lab HOLD
Thank you to Alex Primmer for flying the flag! pic.twitter.com/emlhmIHPJl
Tyisha, Llanelli
Tyisha, Llanelli TC
Lab – 365
PC – 249
Gwlad – 57
LD – 51
Jon Burree stood for us here flying the flag – big thanks Jon! pic.twitter.com/bpvg6nsFID
Bellshill, North Lanarkshire
Bellshill, North Lanarkshire UA
Lab – 1416
SNP – 740
Con – 233
BU 108
Alba – 103
Grn – 43
LD – 30
SFP – 28
FA – 7
UKIP – 5
Lab Gain from SNP
Thanks to John Cole for standing! pic.twitter.com/39f0SiaLqg
