Mary Reid

By-election results, Thursday 15th June

By | Fri 16th June 2023 - 9:26 am

Frimley Green, Surrey Heath

Great result in Michael Gove’s constituency.

Hilton, South Derbyshire

And another terrific result! This election was deferred from 4th May, following the death of a candidate.

Hendon, Sunderland

Just 13 votes short!


Now we come to the results where we thank the candidates for standing in difficult circumstances.

Efford and Lipson, Plymouth

Tyisha, Llanelli

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

