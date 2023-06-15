Lib Dems react to damning report stating Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Well, that Privileges Committee report is a corker. It’s not just throwing the book at Boris Johnson, but encasing it in concrete and lead and dropping it on him. Most people will feel it is richly deserved.

Daisy Cooper has called on Rishi Sunak to strip Boris Johnson of the £115,000 he gets from the public purse to fund his office as a result.

She said:

This damning report should be the final nail in the coffin for Boris Johnson’s political career. It is completely unprecedented for a former Prime Minister to be found to have been a law-breaker and serial liar, who treated the public and Parliament with total disdain. Rishi Sunak must cut off Johnson’s ex-Prime Minister allowance to stop him milking the public purse for his own personal gain. Anything less would be an insult to bereaved families who suffered while Boris Johnson lied and partied. The Conservatives are so mired in sleaze and chaos that they are totally failing to tackle the problems facing the country, from the NHS crisis to the cost of living. Voters in Mid Bedfordshire will soon get a chance to send a message to this failing and out-of-touch Conservative government.

Other Liberal Democrats have said:

Boris Johnson is a liar and law-breaker. He's treated the public with utter disdain. And while these Conservatives fight among themselves again, the country suffers. People are fed up. Rishi Sunak should call a General Election and give people the chance to end this charade. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 15, 2023

If Sunak wants to show he has any backbone left he must finally do the right thing and kick the disgraced Boris Johnson out of the Conservative Party. It was clear from day one that Johnson was never fit to be an MP let alone Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/JXPxK8PKA3 — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) June 15, 2023

Boris Johnson has shown appalling contempt for the people he was meant to serve. He decided he was above the rules that we all followed to protect our loved ones – and then lied about it. I’m glad that he has been found guilty of misleading Parliament. Justice has been served. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) June 15, 2023

Tory dominated Priv Commitee report more coruscating than expected. Time for the #Conservatives to apologise for inflicting @borisJohnson a lying Charlatan, on the country at a time when it most needed integrity, leadership & honesty. #privilegesCommittee @LibDems #TorySleaze — Dick Newby (@RichardNewby3) June 15, 2023

Johnson lied to the British people, he's demonstrated utter contempt for Parliament and he's shown absolutely no remorse. Sunak needs to strip him of his ex prime ministers allowance and end the taxpayers support for a man who so clearly disdains the public. https://t.co/MtLHocp5GR — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) June 15, 2023