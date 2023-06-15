By-election result – House of Lords

We covered the announcement of the candidates to fill a hereditary peer vacancy on the Liberal Democrat benches in the Lords a fortnight or so ago and we now have a result.
212 Peers voted as follows:
- Lord Belhaven and Stenton – 34 votes
- Earl Lloyd-George of Dwyfor – 55 votes
- Earl Russell – 123 votes
Accordingly, John Russell is the newest member of the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party in the Lords, and we wish him well.
* Mark Valladares is the Lords Correspondent of Liberal Democrat Voice.