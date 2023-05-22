By-election news: House of Lords

It’s been a very long time since a new Liberal Democrat peerage was created, in fact, my perhaps sketchy research suggests that the last Liberal Democrat life peer to take their seat was Andrew Stunell on 26 October 2015, whilst the last by-election for a Liberal Democrat hereditary peer was in April 2016, when John Thurso was elected to replace Eric Avebury.

But, following the retirement of crossbench peer Viscount Falkland in March, a vacancy has arisen. As he was one of the hereditary peers elected to be a Deputy Chairman of the House in 1999, the vacancy is to be filled by an election of the whole House. And, as he then sat on the Liberal Democrat benches, the expectation is that his replacement will sit on the Liberal Democrat benches.

Accordingly, three candidates have emerged, two of whom come from undoubtedly liberal backgrounds; Earl Lloyd-George of Dwyfor and Earl Russell (Conrad’s son, John), whilst the third, Lord Belhaven and Stenton, has offered a perfectly acceptable manifesto.

Here are the manifestos:

Belhaven and Stenton, L. (Liberal Democrat)

I support individual freedom, equality, social justice, environmental and agricultural sustainability/protection, a market economy with strong government regulation, active engagement with the EU, free trade without tariff barriers. Banning conversion therapy.

50 years’ business experience in insurance, outsourcing, speech recognition and AI technology. 20 years working alongside NHS services and procurement.

Strong interest in improving healthcare and social care provision, trade liberalisation, sustainable immigration management & human rights, taxation reform, incentivising business productivity.

Lloyd-George of Dwyfor, E. (Liberal Democrat)

Since my early years I have had a keen and personal interest in politics, espoused with the traditions and beliefs of a liberal. My working life started aged 19 in shipping, finishing in political risk insurance.

Should I be elected, I would undertake to be a regular attender and to devote my maximum time and efforts to the Liberal Democrats and to the business of the House.

Russell, E. (Liberal Democrat)

I have been active in the Liberal Democrat Party as a Parliamentary and London Assembly candidate, a London Borough Councillor and campaign manager.

As a professional photographer specialising in political events and conferences, charities and landscapes my work is much used on social media and has been exhibited.

I am committed to work in the House with my experience of local government and knowledge of environmental issues and international relations.

The rules for hereditary by-elections are drawn so as to make it quite hard for voters to discern which candidate is most qualified, as manifestos are limited to 100 words, and familiarity is a definite advantage.

Of course, the question of whether such elections should even take place is an entirely reasonable one, and there have been a number of attempts to finish what the Labour Government started in the late nineties, but this anachronistic process remains.

The ballot takes place online on 12 and 13 June, with the result expected to be announced on 14 June.