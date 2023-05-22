ALDE Party Congress 2023: the expectations of your newest Council delegate

There are many ways I could support the Liberal Democrats and liberal values. As a Londoner, I could support our GLA team: one of the reasons I joined the Party was to oppose the Silvertown Tunnel. As a Young Liberal, I could join a group that gained councillors in 25 councils (and counting) – with 2 of those wins defeating incumbent Conservative Council leaders – in the local elections (which as Liberal Democrats, we should be mentioning at every possible opportunity…) and that created the app at Spring Conference in York. As an economist (or at least, an economist in-training), I could support the party’s policy team in designing an economic manifesto that deals with the manifold crises we face at the moment. So why, with all these options, have I looked to working on the international front as a place I can bring value to the Party.

Well to work this out, it’s important to look at how we work with our overseas partners. In Europe, we work under the umbrella of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (or ALDE Party), a group that brings together Liberals in Europe and includes 73 Member parties with representation in the EU institutions and beyond. Together, we build bridges, pass policy and try not to spiral into a discussion on electoral reform. One success story that came from our cooperation was announced last month by our FIRC Chair David Chalmers (and leader of the ALDE delegation) announcing the Lib Dem EU Liaison Councillor Scheme. In the upcoming Congress at Stockholm, I hope to do more and make sure the Liberal democrats are in a strong position to continue this cooperation.

With ALDE being the third largest party in the European Parliament, policy is a key area where we can influence politics across the European institutions (the Party has 66 MEPs, 6 European Commissioners and 4 EU Prime Ministers) and in the wider European continent. One such example is our motion to expand Europe’s Hate Speech framework beyond its existing scope – which only covers racist and xenophobic Hate Speech – with the motion being voted as the third most popular motion (out of 43!). We also look forward to promoting resolutions that welcome the Windsor Framework, challenge the air travel industry to protect those with disabilities more effectively, and confront China on human rights abuses and undemocratic activity, whilst recognising the need to cooperate on global threats like climate change.

Beyond policy, our bridge-building is also an area I’m keen to promote at the conference. When liberal friends have electoral success, it’s important to learn how we can have that same success (and vice-versa). When voters look for a party that can represent them internationally, they will turn to the Liberal Democrats. When our European colleagues set up conferences to discuss the future of the continent, we want a seat at the table. Brexit, whilst having damaged relations on the whole, is not an excuse to be complacent, but an opportunity to work twice as hard and rebuild stronger than ever.

With a strong delegation in number and talent, I’m optimistic about Stockholm. But Stockholm is only a scene from a film of a wider cinematic universe of Liberalism. If we really want to make the most of ALDE and our European links, we need you, Liberal Democrat readers, to engage. Get in touch about supporting us and how we can support you. Apply to join our delegations. Spread the word that the Liberal Democrats are still a powerful voice in Europe and you can too be part of our alliance of liberals and democrats in Europe.

* Ulysse Abbate is the Party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Eltham and a member of the Party’s delegation to ALDE Party Council.