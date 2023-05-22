Mark Valladares

22 May 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 22nd May 2023 - 9:30 pm
  • Braverman: Sunak’s silence speaks volumes
  • Natasha Asghar – Conservatives clearly see Wales as a secondary thought

Braverman: Sunak’s silence speaks volumes

Responding to reports that Rishi Sunak has met with Sir Laurie Magnus, but not yet decided whether he will order an investigation into concerns that Suella Braverman has broken the Ministerial Code, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

For a Prime Minister who promised integrity, Sunak’s silence speaks volumes. He has had ample time to contact his ethics advisor and announce an investigation.

His inability to act is a clear failure of leadership. Sunak and his entire cabinet cannot keep taking the public for fools.

Natasha Asghar – Conservatives clearly see Wales as a secondary thought

Responding to the news that South Wales East Conservative Senedd Member Natasha Asghar has entered the race to become Mayor of London, a Welsh Liberal Democrat Spokesperson said:

This is just yet more evidence that the Conservatives see London as a bigger priority than Wales.

The people of South East Wales will rightly be confused about this move. Representing a community is a full-time job that requires commitment, Natasha Asghar will need to have a serious think about where that commitment lies, in Wales or London?

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Swarbrick
    The data that has emerged from authorities that have published their figures suggests that the effect is far from even. 767 people denied a vote in Walsall, 58...
  • Martin Gray
    Kruger was very fortunate to have wealthy parents who sent him to Eton ( Pru Leith is his Mum) , not everyone gets that start in life, & the pressures on fa...
  • Paul Barker
    On The Greens I spent 15 Years in The Greens, including one Year in Scotland & several Years on the Regional Council. My overall opinion is that our 2 Part...
  • Chris Cory
    I have surveyed most of the academic research in this area, including research into the physiological effect upon children and I’m finding it really difficult...
  • David Goble
    Is not the Home Secretary the Secretary of State responsible for enforcing the law? Just a thought!...