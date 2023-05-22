22 May 2023 – today’s press releases

Braverman: Sunak’s silence speaks volumes

Natasha Asghar – Conservatives clearly see Wales as a secondary thought

Responding to reports that Rishi Sunak has met with Sir Laurie Magnus, but not yet decided whether he will order an investigation into concerns that Suella Braverman has broken the Ministerial Code, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

For a Prime Minister who promised integrity, Sunak’s silence speaks volumes. He has had ample time to contact his ethics advisor and announce an investigation. His inability to act is a clear failure of leadership. Sunak and his entire cabinet cannot keep taking the public for fools.

Responding to the news that South Wales East Conservative Senedd Member Natasha Asghar has entered the race to become Mayor of London, a Welsh Liberal Democrat Spokesperson said: