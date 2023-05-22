22 May 2023 – today’s press releases

- Braverman: Sunak’s silence speaks volumes
- Natasha Asghar – Conservatives clearly see Wales as a secondary thought
Responding to reports that Rishi Sunak has met with Sir Laurie Magnus, but not yet decided whether he will order an investigation into concerns that Suella Braverman has broken the Ministerial Code, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:
For a Prime Minister who promised integrity, Sunak’s silence speaks volumes. He has had ample time to contact his ethics advisor and announce an investigation.
His inability to act is a clear failure of leadership. Sunak and his entire cabinet cannot keep taking the public for fools.
Responding to the news that South Wales East Conservative Senedd Member Natasha Asghar has entered the race to become Mayor of London, a Welsh Liberal Democrat Spokesperson said:
This is just yet more evidence that the Conservatives see London as a bigger priority than Wales.
The people of South East Wales will rightly be confused about this move. Representing a community is a full-time job that requires commitment, Natasha Asghar will need to have a serious think about where that commitment lies, in Wales or London?