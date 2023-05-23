The downside to a brilliant May 4th

The local elections produced brilliant results overall, considering we were defending seats won in a good year. But there is always a downside and we best progress when we consider the downside honestly and try to deal with it.
In five authorities – all in the North or North Midlands – we lost our sole or only two councillors: Bassetlaw, Bury, East Staffordshire, Sandwell (lost two) and Stockton on Tees. When one councillor is elected in such places, it’s usually a very hardworking community activist – though in one or two cases, the lone or two councillors may have been survivors of a once-sizeable group. We have broken through in Middlesbrough, but I couldn’t see any other cases where we went from none to one or more (though in Maldon, we’d gained our first in a by-election and then went up to five). So the outcome is: FEWER councils have Liberal Democrat councillors.
There are several Labour-dominated councils where we had no representation before and none now, including such big places as Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Stoke on Trent and Plymouth. In Derby, we went down from 8 to 4.
Even in my county of Essex, where Maldon’s fine success happened and Tendring, Rochford and Epping Forest made gains from a relatively small base, we are unrepresented in Basildon, Braintree, Castle Point, Harlow and Thurrock. Basildon and Harlow had substantial Liberal Democrat groups not so long ago.
The difficulty of counteracting a Labour surge is not the whole story, as we made gains in Hull, Lincoln, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland (interestingly, a marked bias to the North-east there).
We seem to be concentrating resources now heavily on relatively few parliamentary targets. Those local parties that lost their one hard-working community activist Lib Dem councillor, and those that have nothing, need support just as much. That should not be glossed over when decisions about resources are made at Federal, national or Regional level. We must be building for the future.
* Simon Banks is Chair of the Essex County Co-ordinating Committee and a former councillor, candidate and local party officer.
We went from zero to ‘not zero’ in Amber Valley, Boston, Bracknell Forest, Breckland, Havant, Melton, Middlsbrough, Slough, South Staffordshire, Stafford, Swindon and West Suffolk. Although there may be some in there that didn’t actually start from nowt because of by-elections or defections.
Alas, the strength seems to be , by and large ,in the south.To build up in the north maybe we should sellect possible areas for growth.
With FPTP voting our best chance is in geographical areas where our vote is reasonably concentrated. Roughly the South of England. Notice that the SNP does very well on not very many votes per MP because their voters are concentrated.
I think people on both sides of this arguement are overestimating the influence of the national party’s targetting strategy. Apart from the efforts and tactics of our local activists, the main influences on the results were the perceived incompetence of the Tories and the perceived inoffensiveness of Labour. Where are national party does have influence is in the public perception of the character of the party. My worry is that they are targetting this towards short-term popularity among demographics which are currently lending us their votes to the detriment of those demographics which would actually benefit from our policies.
Hello Simon,
Thanks for your important article. Your data (as John points out) is a tad inaccurate, but your concerns are very valid.
Back on 14th May, I responded to some dodgy stats from Mark Pack where I pointed out “before May we had 0 seats in 57 councils where there were elections. In these we made no progress in 44, in 7 councils had a single success and in the other 6 councils gained another 15 between them. In the 13 councils where we had a single councillor, 4 went back to zero, 3 still have one and 6 made progress (total net gains 18).
At a time where in two consecutive elections (4 years apart) we made massive gains, but our total lack of traction in so many areas should be deeply concerning. In those areas I don’t see any evidence of a central plan to deal with this problem. If there is one, perhaps you could enlighten us?”
We all realise that motivating the troops with good news is vital, but we also need our senior figures to look at this stuff and come up with a plan to improve things.
Sadly to my question to Mark, answer came there none.
And on that last point I don’t have a clue what we can do about it.