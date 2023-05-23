The downside to a brilliant May 4th

The local elections produced brilliant results overall, considering we were defending seats won in a good year. But there is always a downside and we best progress when we consider the downside honestly and try to deal with it.

In five authorities – all in the North or North Midlands – we lost our sole or only two councillors: Bassetlaw, Bury, East Staffordshire, Sandwell (lost two) and Stockton on Tees. When one councillor is elected in such places, it’s usually a very hardworking community activist – though in one or two cases, the lone or two councillors may have been survivors of a once-sizeable group. We have broken through in Middlesbrough, but I couldn’t see any other cases where we went from none to one or more (though in Maldon, we’d gained our first in a by-election and then went up to five). So the outcome is: FEWER councils have Liberal Democrat councillors.

There are several Labour-dominated councils where we had no representation before and none now, including such big places as Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Stoke on Trent and Plymouth. In Derby, we went down from 8 to 4.

Even in my county of Essex, where Maldon’s fine success happened and Tendring, Rochford and Epping Forest made gains from a relatively small base, we are unrepresented in Basildon, Braintree, Castle Point, Harlow and Thurrock. Basildon and Harlow had substantial Liberal Democrat groups not so long ago.

The difficulty of counteracting a Labour surge is not the whole story, as we made gains in Hull, Lincoln, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland (interestingly, a marked bias to the North-east there).

We seem to be concentrating resources now heavily on relatively few parliamentary targets. Those local parties that lost their one hard-working community activist Lib Dem councillor, and those that have nothing, need support just as much. That should not be glossed over when decisions about resources are made at Federal, national or Regional level. We must be building for the future.

* Simon Banks is Chair of the Essex County Co-ordinating Committee and a former councillor, candidate and local party officer.