Why we need to argue for constitutional reform

The Liberal Democrats must advocate for the radical reform of the UK’s political system as a necessary condition for meeting the country’s diverse challenges.

Climate change, nuclear proliferation, inequality and decreasing living standards – the UK is awash with crises, threatening its place in the world and the welfare of people in our country and beyond.

Throughout our recent history, innovation has driven improvements in our lives. Individuals invented revolutionary technologies, while politicians championed visions to improve our overall welfare. Just as the UK’s rational and free society created the conditions for its industrial power, so did our world war leaders give us the post-war consensus, ensuring the security and freedom of millions.

So where’s the innovation now? Where are our visions?

The truth is that today’s challenges are far more complicated, interdependent, and costly. Tackling climate change requires a radical new approach to how we consider the natural world. Managing war and nuclear proliferation requires global cooperation. Inequality has many vectors and is deeply rooted among different groups and regions. Solving these problems requires more than innovation: they require political visions.

This is why it’s so tragic that our politicians lack substantial visions for our future.

Since 2010, the Tories have only reacted out of fear and insecurity. We can see this from Brexit to the continuing politicisation of immigration. Meanwhile, Labour now echo Tory views on immigration and the right to protest. Rather than providing radical solutions to the big issues the UK and the world face, politicians are neutered by consultants and focus groups.

This starves the possibility of visions to emerge. While scoring points on the Tories, Starmer ignores the divisive yet needed questions that should be discussed. Consequently, the questions are started of fair consideration and development.

Furthermore, if Labour fails to commit on the big issues, we will get a government with no mandate for consequential change. As of now, we can expect the Starmer government to be a seat warmer for the next populist Tory one. Given the uphill task of mobilising the current brain-drained government departments to do anything of substance, how is a focus group-informed prime minister going to effectively meet the UK’s challenges?

The truth is centralised government alone can’t answer our issues.

Despite their expertise and their legitimacy, it’s becoming ever clearer that the 650 men and women barking at each in a chamber are not effectively addressing the country’s issues. Not limited to the UK, governments across the world are increasingly reactive rather than proactive. Macron is the president that is not Le Pen, as is Biden not Trump. But we still don’t really know what they are for. When asked, we are given broad values and commitments of round numbers. Can we call this innovation?

Beyond our democracy’s toxic political culture, part of the issue lies in centralised governance itself. Addressing climate change and inequality goes beyond passing one law and committing one sum of money. These issues require the mobilisation of businesses, charities, interest groups, experts, and ordinary people for their implementation. With issues numerous and contextual, the nation needs commitment, autonomy, responsibility, and innovation at the local and national levels.

Constitutional reform can create the conditions for innovation.

Constitutional reform can revolutionise the way our politicians are chosen, the interests that they serve and the dynamics of their decision-making. We can create institutions that mobilise the skills and knowledge of individuals and organisations at different levels, while generating a more informed political class.

By devolving power to federal authorities, the government would create the space for local people to create innovative solutions to local issues. Authorities would learn from each other and inform central government decision-making, while giving more time for MPs to discuss other issues. Beyond cot-to-Eton-to-parliament politics, federal authorities would serve as incubators for informed and responsible politicians.

Meanwhile, adopting a proportional or semi-proportional voting system would encourage informed legislating and responsible governance. MPs would be freer to express their ideas, held accountable by the people rather than party whips. Coalition-building would foster compromise and mutual accountability among MPs, giving rise to informed discussion on key issues rather than populist commitments.

Parliament today is sick, corrupt, and stagnant. Not only must we be reactive to the erosion of the UK’s constitution, but we must also be proactive in facing the nation’s challenges. Both roads ultimately lead to the same place: constitutional reform. But more than just reform, we should advocate for a revolutionised political system that harnesses the innovative potential of people across the UK. Our society can and wants to change the UK for the better. It’s time we build a democracy that harnesses this power.

* Tom Davies is the President of the UCL (University College London) Liberal Democrat Society for 2023-24 and a student at UCL and Sciences Po Paris.