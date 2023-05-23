The Renters Reform Bill is a Lib Dem campaign opportunity

2019 seems as very long time ago. That was when I last graced these pages, calling for our party to do more for renters, and specifically to push the then government to scrap Section 21 of the Housing Act, which enables tenants to be evicted without any reason.

Since then a lot of things have happened, globally, nationally, and in the party. Globally we have had Covid, an economic shock and a war in Europe. In the UK, as well as managing those, we had more changes of Tory leadership and front benchers than most homeowner’s house moves. In the Lib Dems, well the one thing that sticks out for me is that at the Autumn 2019 conference we passed a motion putting the removal of S21 into party policy.

And there it sat, slightly overlooked in our last general election manifesto, but a policy commitment nonetheless, waiting for its moment to be called to action. And last Thursday, at twelve noon, that time came.

Michael Gove’s Bill (Renters (Reform) Bill) is the delivery of a promise made by Theresa May way back in 2018. And it does look good, containing not just an end to no fault evictions and beefing up landlords’ rights to repossession for specific reason, things that our motion called for in 2019, but also additional rights such as being able to appeal unfair rent increases and to not be automatically rejected for a tenancy if you have a pet or children, all backed up by the creation of a new Private Rented Ombudsman.

As set out in the explanatory note, it is a good start on providing better rights for those of us left to fend in the private rental sector. It won’t resolve every ill, but it will certainly help improve the lot for many renters.

Unfortunately, the Government’s benches are packed with MPs who are also landlords , and many of whom have already indicated a willingness to prevent the legislation ever reaching the statute books. Labour also has its share of landlord MPs, although thus far, they have been less willing to state a position.

Organisations representing landlords have already started pushing lines to derail or destroy the Bill, the one gaining the most traction being that tighter rules on landlords will cause many to simply pack up and stop renting their properties. In some ways this may be true, but more because government policy has gradually removed the tax benefits enjoyed by many buy to let landlords, and a series of safety and environmental regulations have forced many to undertake work to bring their properties up to decent ‘habitable’ standards. And more is to come as we try to ensure the UK’s housing stock is fit for purpose for the challenges ahead as the climate changes and more energy efficient future is sought. But the heart of this argument is ethically bankrupt, and to get to the heart of the difference between some landlords and most tenants; for the former it is an investment, for the latter, a home.

Of course, as a party we must see supporting, and where possible, improving this legislation as part of our larger plans for increasing homes building across the UK, and of increasing the availability of what’s now called social housing, but many of us remember as good old fashioned ‘council housing’, in the pre-Thatcher times.

This Bill won’t bring down rents, it won’t increase the number of rental properties, and it won’t by itself solve our country’s housing crisis. But it will give some of our poorest and least cared for citizens a little bit more certainty and a few more rights. We need to support it, and ensure, as we head for a knife edge general election, that renters across the country know that we have their back. That might just be the thing that gets us their vote!

A few of the party members who supported the original conference motion campaign in 2019 are now working to ensure the Bill delivers on its promise, including activities at conference. If you want to get involved, email me at: [email protected]

* Mark Platt is a Lib Dem of twenty years plus and has served the party at local, regional and national level, most recently as a member of FPC. He is also a private renter in London, the epicentre of the private rental housing crisis.