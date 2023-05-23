23 May 2023 – today’s press releases

Debt Figures: Proof of more Govt economic mismanagement

Debt Figures: Proof of more Govt economic mismanagement

Responding to the latest debt figures which show the UK borrowed more than expected last month, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

These figures continue to show the mess caused by the Conservative Government’s economic mismanagement. The British taxpayer is still feeling the hit from Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget. It is frankly shocking that the Government has still not put people first by putting a proper windfall tax in place and reversing its unfair tax cuts for the big banks. It is safe to say that the Conservatives can never be trusted to run our country’s economy ever again.

Raab must stand down now and trigger by-election

The Liberal Democrats have called on Dominic Raab to stand down now and trigger a by-election, warning that the people of Esher and Walton deserve better than a “bully MP who has thrown in the towel.”

It comes after the Liberal Democrats overtook the Conservatives to become the largest party on Raab’s local Elmbridge Council at the local elections on 5 May, gaining six councillors.

The Liberal Democrats topped the poll in the Esher and Walton constituency at the local elections, gaining 41% of the vote compared to 31% for the Conservative Party.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

People in Esher and Walton deserve better than to have a MP found guilty of bullying, who has now thrown in the towel. He’s badly let down his constituents. Dominic Raab must finally do the decent and honest thing, by standing down as an MP and triggering a by-election. Local communities across Esher and Walton have had enough of this sleaze-ridden Conservative Government. At the ballot box this May, they delivered a damning verdict on the Conservative party, which has run down their local NHS services and allowed sewage to be pumped into the rivers. Time is up on Dominic Raab and this Conservative Government. People in Esher and Walton should be given the chance to send them a message.

Braverman: Sunak’s endless dither and delay must end now

The Liberal Democrats have said the public is fed up with “endless dither and delay” from Rishi Sunak after Number 10 yet again refused to say whether he will launch an investigation into Suella Braverman.

It comes as it emerged Suella Braverman faced fresh allegations of having broken the ministerial code for failing to declare previous work for the Rwandan government.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

While millions of people suffer under this sleaze-ridden Conservative Government, Rishi Sunak can’t even decide whether to investigate his Cabinet Ministers for potential rule-breaking. This endless dither and delay needs to end now. Sunak needs to grow a backbone and tell his ethics adviser to investigate these latest allegations. This situation is fast becoming farcical. Rishi Sunak promised to govern with integrity, accountability and professionalism – yet his Home Secretary is being embroiled in scandal after scandal.

Dentist Numbers: Sunak must correct the record

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats has today called on Rishi Sunak to come to the House of Commons to correct the record about the falling number of NHS dentists.

On the 19th April 2023, Rishi Sunak claimed that the number of dentists increased by 500 last year in response to a PMQ from Ed Davey.

But new data from the British Dental Association (BDA) shows that the number has dropped by 700 in the last financial year.

These official figures are at odds with repeated claims from the Prime Minister that government reforms have boosted dentist numbers. The BDA understands several opposition MPs have already sought correction of the official record.

Speaking after calling on the Prime Minister to correct the official record in Parliament, Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: