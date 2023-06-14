What’s our line on the Charles Line?

Few Liberal Democrats in England’s south-east will be aware of the depths of resentment in the north at the long-term imbalance between infrastructure around London and in and around the cities of northern England. I’ve lived both in Yorkshire and London for the past 40 years, moving to work in London while staying engaged in politics in the north. My own resentment has grown, as the last Labour government cancelled the metro tram schemes planned for Leeds and Liverpool and the trans-Pennine link remained as slow and unreliable as when I had first travelled on it in 1967, while the work on the Elizabeth Line was sustained and has now transformed transport connections across the Home Counties.

Boris Johnson’s expansive rhetoric on ‘Levelling Up’ briefly raised expectations that at last government would invest in revitalising the north. Realization that ‘levelling up’ has in practice meant only small pots of money for tarting up high streets and restoring local buildings has deepened cynicism about London’s neglect of the former industrial north. So the conference in Doncaster last Friday of the Conservative Parliamentary Party’s ‘Northern Research Group’ was worth noting. Johnson’s easy promises helped the party to win all those ‘red wall’ seats. If voters now feel betrayed, the Conservatives will lose them all again.

George Osborne, a powerful proponent a decade ago of the idea of a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ recanted his commitment to austerity, which had led to cancellation of the eastern leg of the HS2 rail line and a determined Treasury resistance to a new line across the Pennines between Leeds and Manchester. He noted that the Treasury had wanted to cancel the Elizabeth Line on several occasions, that it had taken over 30 years from proposal to completion, but that the outcome is proving transformative for the already-prosperous London region. Conventional cost-benefit analysis has not taken into account the transformative effects of new rail links across the north. Bits of electrified line, localised improvements of junctions, have left the journey from Liverpool to Leeds, Hull and Newcastle far slower and awkward than between Reading and East London.

Osborne, however, did not directly address how to fund long-term public investment and carry the projects through – in terms of transport links, new hospitals and schools, and moving towards a sustainable economy. Rachel Reeves dared to pledge £28 billion for industrial innovation and economic transition, only to hesitate before the anticipated onslaught of orthodox economists condemning any bending of existing fiscal rules. So what’s our position on reversing Britain’s long-term decline in infrastructure through public investment, and where are the economists who will assist us in making that case?

In our over-centralised economy and polity there’s more active discussion about funding restoration of the rail link between Oxford and Cambridge, the ‘East-west’ line to bring together the innovation hubs at either end, than anything for the North. John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle and current chair of the Northern Research Group, told his Conservative colleagues last week that they should stop talking about a new transpennine link and call it the ‘Charles Line’, to emphasise that it would be the northern equivalent of the Elizabeth Line.

That’s a brilliant redefinition of what is needed, that might even get transport planners in London to push it up their agenda. But it will still need funding, and that will require sustained funding from southern taxpayers to support the regeneration of the north. And that will also present a major challenge to Liberal Democrats, with a parliamentary party after the next election likely drawn predominantly from London and the home counties – but hoping in the election following to make gains in the north.

Unless the gross inequalities between Britain’s richer and poorer regions are not reduced, our country will face further economic decline and political discontent. The politics of fiscal redistribution, and of increased public investment, are however very difficult; those In richer regions resist paying for economic and social development elsewhere. How will we find the arguments to win over northern voters in the election campaign of 2028-9?

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.