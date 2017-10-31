Cable: Comments from Goldman Sachs boss shows threat of Brexit to our financial sector

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is turning out to be a bell-weather of the London banking community regarding Brexit. He doesn’t tweet very often, but when he does, his tweets cause quite a kerfuffle.
Recently he made interesting comments about Frankfurt:
Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 19, 2017
Yesterday, he suggested that filling desks at Goldman Sachs’ new London building could be up in the air:
In London. GS still investing in our big new Euro headquarters here. Expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control.#Brexit pic.twitter.com/XwrIcqwM1t
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 30, 2017
Responding to these comments, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:
This highlights very real concerns about the threat of Brexit to our financial sector.
The UK financial services industry generates over £65 billion in tax revenue each year. That is vital funding for our schools and hospitals that would be lost if companies move jobs and operations abroad.
This should serve as a timely reminder to Theresa May of the consequences of an extreme Brexit for our economy and public services.
Is this the same Goldman Sachs that played a major role in the 2008 Financial Crisis ?
Interesting to note a report in the Guardian, 15 September last year :
“Goldman Sachs to pay $5bn for its role in the 2008 financial crisis. The settlement holds the bank accountable for its ‘serious misconduct’ in falsely assuring investors that securities it sold were backed by sound mortgages”.
Whilst I understand Vince makes a reasonable point in the bizarre economic society we now have, he would cut a more radical figure and be heard more widely if he started to make a radical critique of the multinational imperial role of such as Goldman Sachs and its impact on the living standards of ordinary folk in this country.
Rightly or wrongly a lot off people will probably just say “S-d Off” to such as Goldman Sachs.
I have to admit I have very little sympathy of bankers such as him. Thanks to the Financial sector’s playing loose with the banking sector our country was plunged into a banking crisis we still have not recovered from. Thanks to them we have had austerity applied to hard working families. Food banks and stagnant wages etc.
Perhaps they can tweet an apology to those adversely affected by austerity policies. However I am not holding my breath.
I agree with Sir Vince , the Brexit effect is not good , but think David Raw is correct too.
We need to be far more aware of the awful mistakes and attitudes , of such as G and S, the banking sector has better examples of behaviour, but on most ways of measuring , have been and are found wanting, but not wanting for more, money !
Radicalism is not alienating anyone , or ruining the economy, but needs to be showing a better way and implementing it.
Vince thinks too much about a radicalism that is not really that radical, ie , property taxes , and such, there is more to it than that , or land tax. It is all very fine to say land cannot escape but wealth and power can, unchecked, so thus , tax the land .
We should be chasing the wealth and power horders !