Cable: Comments from Goldman Sachs boss shows threat of Brexit to our financial sector

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is turning out to be a bell-weather of the London banking community regarding Brexit. He doesn’t tweet very often, but when he does, his tweets cause quite a kerfuffle.

Recently he made interesting comments about Frankfurt:

Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 19, 2017





Yesterday, he suggested that filling desks at Goldman Sachs’ new London building could be up in the air:

In London. GS still investing in our big new Euro headquarters here. Expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control.#Brexit pic.twitter.com/XwrIcqwM1t — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 30, 2017

Responding to these comments, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

This highlights very real concerns about the threat of Brexit to our financial sector. The UK financial services industry generates over £65 billion in tax revenue each year. That is vital funding for our schools and hospitals that would be lost if companies move jobs and operations abroad. This should serve as a timely reminder to Theresa May of the consequences of an extreme Brexit for our economy and public services.

