2018 Future Women MPs weekend – applications now open

The Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB) and the Candidates & Diversity Team are pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2018 edition of the Future Women MPs Weekend, to be held in Milton Keynes on 24-25 February 2018.

The weekend is an intensive residential training weekend for aspiring female MPs; designed to equip you with the knowledge you need as a candidate.

As well as expert advice on your political career the weekend will also give you:

• Information and advice on all aspects of the process from planning and winning your selection to standing for Parliament

• An opportunity to formulate your development plan

• Key skills on strategically planning your career in politics

• Personalised advice and guidance from key experts

• A fantastic opportunity to network and make useful contacts with other aspiring women within the party

Some of our current and former MPs started their successful quests for a seat in Parliament at a FWMPs Weekend and so could you! So, whether you’re already an approved candidate or are yet to take that initial first step, this is the perfect way to kick start your journey to Westminster!

Previous attendees have described the weekend as “invaluable”, “dynamic” and “’Some of the best party training I have experienced’’

All applications must be received by 8 January 2018

The weekend will cost £85, covering one night’s accommodation, meals (breakfast, lunch & light refreshments) and training. This fee will be waived for those unwaged or unable to pay.

If you have any questions or would like to request an application form, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.