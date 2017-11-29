The Voice

Cable: EU divorce deal heavy price to pay

By | Wed 29th November 2017 - 7:28 am

So, apparently we’re going to be paying somewhere between £39 and 49 billion to leave the EU. That’s between 39 and 49 billion quid less to spend on the NHS. It’s more than the entire Scottish Government budget for a year.

It’s not exactly £350 million a week for the NHS, is it?

Vince Cable had this to say about it:

If these numbers are correct, it means we’re paying a heavy price to leave an institution that has benefitted the country for decades.

The Brexiters said we’d get £350m a week for the NHS, instead we face a financially damaging divorce settlement.

The true cost of Brexit is becoming clearer by the day.

This underlines why people should have a referendum on the final deal with the option of an Exit from Brexit

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • frankie 29th Nov '17 - 8:16am

    Remember for a vocal brave Brexiteer no price is too high if it enables them to say “We won”. Lose of influence in the world, price worth paying, heavy divorce bill, price worth paying, economic growth down, price worth paying, no 350 million extra for the NHS, price worth paying.

    Any price to them is now worth paying, rather than look in the mirror and accept what they claimed is quite frankly wrong and everything they sneered at as Project Fear is actually Project Fact; their self-worth could never handle that and taking a hit to their self-worth is a price that is far too high to pay.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 29th Nov - 8:18am
    @ Jayne Mansfield, Thank you for the quote. "It’s the same as a family earning £26,000 a year ......" I've been doing my best to...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Nov - 8:16am
    Remember for a vocal brave Brexiteer no price is too high if it enables them to say "We won". Lose of influence in the world,...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 29th Nov - 8:10am
    The OBR is indeed not alone in its assessment that the prospects of all economic indicators have deteriorated massively since the referendum: GDP, consumption, and...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Nov - 8:00am
    Ah Glenn Norway embrace the four freedoms , pay into the budget and pass most of EU laws into their laws, it's remain without influence....
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Nov - 7:46am
    Frankie, One off pay over a few years. Obviously, they need the money more than they need unity. This is the sound of nails finally...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 29th Nov - 7:37am
    @ frankie, All you need to remember is that the BoE is owned by the Treasury secretary and is effectively a part of it. So...
Thu 30th Nov 2017
Gosport BC, Bridgemary North by-election
Mon 4th Dec 2017
18:00
Birmingham #libdempint
Thu 7th Dec 2017
19:00
Edinburgh North and Leith Lib Dems AGM
Sat 9th Dec 2017
10:00
Motivate training day