Cable: EU divorce deal heavy price to pay

So, apparently we’re going to be paying somewhere between £39 and 49 billion to leave the EU. That’s between 39 and 49 billion quid less to spend on the NHS. It’s more than the entire Scottish Government budget for a year.
It’s not exactly £350 million a week for the NHS, is it?
Vince Cable had this to say about it:
If these numbers are correct, it means we’re paying a heavy price to leave an institution that has benefitted the country for decades.
The Brexiters said we’d get £350m a week for the NHS, instead we face a financially damaging divorce settlement.
The true cost of Brexit is becoming clearer by the day.
This underlines why people should have a referendum on the final deal with the option of an Exit from Brexit
Remember for a vocal brave Brexiteer no price is too high if it enables them to say “We won”. Lose of influence in the world, price worth paying, heavy divorce bill, price worth paying, economic growth down, price worth paying, no 350 million extra for the NHS, price worth paying.
Any price to them is now worth paying, rather than look in the mirror and accept what they claimed is quite frankly wrong and everything they sneered at as Project Fear is actually Project Fact; their self-worth could never handle that and taking a hit to their self-worth is a price that is far too high to pay.