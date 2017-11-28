+++Nick Harvey appointed Lib Dem chief exec

The Liberal Democrats have appointed former defence minister Sir Nick Harvey as the party’s chief executive. Nick, who served as MP for North Devon for almost a quarter of a century, was appointed at the end of a competitive recruitment process having served as acting chief executive for three months. Party staff sat on the appointments panel.
Nick Harvey said:
I am delighted to have been given the job on a permanent basis, and for this vote of confidence by the party. Having served in government as a Liberal Democrat and in parliament when we had many more MPs than we do currently, I am determined to help drive the party back where it belongs, in the centre of British politics.
With Vince Cable an unrivalled authority on the economy and the other two parties growing ever more extreme, the Liberal Democrats have an excellent chance to make more of the political weather.
Since arriving at party headquarters I have been impressed by the dedication and professionalism of staff. But we must also acknowledge that we have had two general elections that have not produced as many MPs as we would like, and we now have to grow and strengthen the organisation to become a formidable fighting machine once more.
Party president Sal Brinton said:
There is much work to do but Nick inherits a party machine that is on the up with a record membership, good gains in local elections and a more diverse parliamentary party. Nick has an incredibly impressive CV and I am convinced he will take us to the next level.
Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:
I worked with Nick Harvey in government and I know he will bring considerable authority to the role. Having someone of his sound judgement and drive building up the party’s campaigning strength will free me up to take the political fight to our opponents.
Although I do not have any direct experience, I have heard good things about his performance since he was appointed to this position on an interim basis. So this is good news.