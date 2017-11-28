Arnold Kiel

OBR on Brexit: time for fearless Brexiters to face project reality

By | Tue 28th November 2017 - 8:49 am

The budget discussion concentrates on the recent growth reassessment by the OBR. Bad enough as that is, a fuller picture emerges if one compares their recent estimates with its last pre-Brexit report from autumn 2015.

The Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft Koeln has done so and compared the OBR’s growth estimates for 2016-2020 at those two points in time:

Cumulative growth 2016-2020 (%):   2015 report   2017 report   shortfall
GDP   12.6   7.6   -5.0
Private consumption   12.8   7.7   -5.1
Business investment   39.2   9.4   -29.8

What does this mean?

The GDP-shortfall in 2020 amounts to GBP 140 Billion, or roughly GBP 5,000 per household per year.

The Private consumption-shortfall amounts to around GBP 70 Billion, or GBP 2,500 per household per year.

Business investment was around GBP 175 Billion 2015, the growth-shortfall between both reports represents more than GBP 50 Billion. Under the assumption that this investment volume would have had 50% British labour content, it represents 50,000 man/woman-years of employment at a total cost of GBP 50,000 p.p./p.a. Applying the UK economy’s average capital intensity (total net capital stock/total workforce) of around GBP 140,000 per job, the business investment shortfall might be associated with 35,000 permanent positions not created.

Let me address some of the most likely attacks on this analysis from Brexiters upfront:

Firstly, we can quite confidently exclude excessive optimism by the OBR in 2015. We are seeing the most robust rebound of the global economy in all regions since over a decade. In 2015, the UK was still leading this trend, and, in the absence of all referendum-related disturbance, there would have been no logical reason why the UK should not have fully participated in this global upturn.

Secondly, the OBR’s latest numbers for 2016-2020 are 40% based on actuals, and just 60% forecasted. For this report to be overly pessimistic, rather massive positive surprises would have to happen 2018-20, the very years of EU-trade-deal negotiation and transition-phase commencement (in the positive deal-scenario).

 

* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe

2 Comments

  • frankie 28th Nov '17 - 9:33am

    Arnold,

    You stated ” For this report to be overly pessimistic, rather massive positive surprises would have to happen 2018-20, the very years of EU-trade-deal negotiation and transition-phase commencement (in the positive deal-scenario).” of cause the reverse may well be true “For this report to be overly optimistic, rather massive negative surprises would have to happen 2018-20, the very years of EU-trade-deal negotiation and transition-phase commencement (in the negative deal-scenario).”

    Now given the way talks are going a negative outcome looks much more possible than a positive one, in which case the OBR forecast may be very optimistic. Still we are talking facts and experts and most brave Brexiteers do neither.

  • Glenn 28th Nov '17 - 9:47am

    The OBR. George Osborne’s invention mostly designed to discredit the previous government, push a right wing program of cuts and to promote the pitiful results as synonymous with ” realism”.

