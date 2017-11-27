27 November – on a bus, to another plane, to the Parish Council and to Outer Space, baby…

It’s been a long day for your Day Editor, starting in Timişoara and ending with a Parish Council meeting in darkest mid-Suffolk (we only have ten street lights and when I say it’s dark, I really mean it). But being Day Editor is fun, in an occasional exhausting way, and it’s nice to “make a contribution”.

Out there, Liberal Democrat PPCs are already being selected, with Cambridge already well on the way to selecting a replacement for Julian Huppert (yes, I know, you couldn’t ever really replace Julian, but you know what I mean…). We wish them well.

Oh, and there’ll be a royal wedding to look forward to next year. A member of Federal Policy Committee makes a very good point;

although I wouldn’t want to be the junior Home Office official who writes the letter asking for confirmation of her future husband’s financial capacity…

But it’s time to hand over to Joe, and so I leave you with more music. No, it’s not the B-52s, but something a bit more esoteric…

* Mark Valladares is at home, at the end of a long day…

