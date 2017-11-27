ALDE Party Congress – the Brexit resolution…

At the end of the week, liberals from across Europe to meet, debate policies, attend fringe meetings and elect new members of the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe) Party’s Bureau. There’ll be approximately one hundred Liberal Democrats present, and Liberal Democrat Voice will be covering events as usual.

Our coverage this year starts with a review of the resolutions to be considered, and it will come as no surprise that one of the subjects for debate is Brexit, and that’s where we’ll start.

It might surprise readers to discover that the resolution is not a catch-all one, covering the whole issue of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the remaining twenty-seven member states, but is instead focussed entirely on the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland, and comes from Fianna Fáil, our Irish sister party. The resolution was written and submitted some time ago, but given the possibility of a snap General Election in Ireland as I write, it would be valuable reading for any British politician.

It calls for the following;

the EU to make every effort to avoid a ‘no deal’ scenario which would have negative consequences for all concerned;

a time-limited transition period to be agreed to allow for an orderly transition;

the unique position of the island of Ireland to be recognised in the final agreement;

a hard border to be avoided on the island of Ireland which is pivotal from an economic, social and political aspect and is essential in terms of safeguarding and maintaining the Peace Process;

the maintenance of existing bi-lateral agreements and arrangements between the United Kingdom and Ireland, including the Common Travel Area, an agreement which predates both countries membership of the EU, and all its associated rights and benefits to be maintained in full;

the Belfast (Good Friday Agreement) which is an internationally binding treaty to be upheld in full, including the rights of citizens in Northern Ireland to EU citizenship if they so wish;

consideration to be given to the development of a Special Economic Zone for Northern Ireland and the border counties to help offset the negative consequences of Brexit;

support to be given to sectors that are particularly exposed to the negative consequences of Brexit;

national parliaments to engage more with its citizens on EU affairs to address the disconnect between EU, its institutions and citizens.

In other words, you would be hard pressed to get a cigarette paper between the positions of the two major Irish political parties.

I have sought an abstention from the Liberal Democrat delegation on the resolution, as I tend to the view that we shouldn’t have a potentially decisive say over the stance of the other twenty-seven member states, but I’m pretty sure that it will pass and pass clearly regardless.

And a note to the British Government. The ALDE Party, amongst its ranks, includes seven Prime Ministers, with a possible eighth on the way, as coalition talks in the Czech Republic continue. There are more liberals than socialists on the European Council, so a vote on the resolution has potential consequences…

* Mark Valladares is a member of the Party’s International Relations Committee, and covers the activities of the ALDE Party for Liberal Democrat Voice.