Harry and Meghan are getting married. Vince is happy for them…

As a mixed race person, once divorced and a Catholic, I think that Meghan Markle will add a bit of diversity to our Royal Family, and she seems pretty grounded (she’ll need to be with our tabloid press!).
Vince Cable has added his thoughts via Twitter;
Absolutely delighted for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Good to see some cheery news #RoyalWedding
But what do our readers think? Over to you, everyone…
I love it ! As a great admirer of this next generation of the Royal family, who do terrific work, the two princes, brave and compassionate both, Megan is going to fit in and stand out, as another dedicated and talented participant , yet one offering something rather different and unique. And an American too, as all the best British men who marry Americans , know and celebrate !
Do you have any evidence that Meghan is a Catholic? She attended a Catholic school but this does not make her a Catholic. I think Harry might be barred from marrying a Catholic. I don’t think the law has been changed since George I’s time.
It has been suggested Meghan will be baptised and confirmed in the Anglian church if she hasn’t already been done in the American Episcopalian Church – http://royalmusingsblogspotcom.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/meghan-markles-religion-or-no-religion.html. (Catherine Middleton was confirmed before her marriage to William http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/royal-wedding/8448776/Kate-Middleton-confirmed-in-secret-church-service.html.)
@ Michael,
I didn’t say that she was, I said that I am (it’s called putting one’s views in context…). But isn’t it absurd that the private religious beliefs of someone whose future husband isn’t likely ever to be King is something that the law should interfere with?
Royals can marry Catholics now
https://www.channel4.com/news/british-royal-family-other-religions-same-sex-marriage
@Mark Valladares “But isn’t it absurd that the private religious beliefs of someone whose future husband isn’t likely ever to be King is something that the law should interfere with?”
Is it any less absurd if that husband (or wife) is the King (or Queen)?