Harry and Meghan are getting married. Vince is happy for them…

As a mixed race person, once divorced and a Catholic, I think that Meghan Markle will add a bit of diversity to our Royal Family, and she seems pretty grounded (she’ll need to be with our tabloid press!).

Vince Cable has added his thoughts via Twitter;

Absolutely delighted for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Good to see some cheery news #RoyalWedding — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 27, 2017

But what do our readers think? Over to you, everyone…