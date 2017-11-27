Building a movement based on our values

People join political parties because they are interested in politics.

That may seem an obvious thing to say, but those of us engaged in the grind of day-to-day campaigns must regularly remind ourselves. Because, while lots of us are passionate about our community activism, a large majority of our members are more motivated by values and bigger ideas.

If we want to galvanise them into a campaigning force – helping our community campaigns in the process – we need to remind them why they joined. That means talking about our liberal values and giving our members an opportunity to campaign for them.

Think about what happens when you join the Liberal Democrats in an area where we campaign. You’re feeling outraged about Brexit, the Tory government, school funding and the NHS, so you sign up and enthusiastically agree to deliver leaflets. But when you get the leaflets they’re probably about parking, potholes or stopping local housing developments.

How long will it be before somebody, face-to-face, talks to you about political values? For some people, that moment will never arrive – even if you’re in a place where we have elected representatives.

We all know that looking after our communities is really important and we must continue to be community champions at the local level. But the question is how we fill the gap between what new members want to campaign on and what we usually do.

The answer is obvious: we must give people more politics and more political campaigns to take part in. I’ve seen plenty of great advice from people like Mark Pack on how to make local party AGMs more engaging. Examples include having a political speaker or a debate to add something to the drudgery of reports and bureaucracy.

On a wider level, the Your Liberal Britain initiative brought thousands of members together to talk about liberalism and political ideas. The Your Liberal Britain event I organised and chaired in Cheltenham attracted more than 70 people, proving that if we offer our members politics then they will be interested.

The success of the EU referendum street stalls provides more evidence. When I set up a series of stalls before and after the referendum last year, I was delighted to find that new people would show up.

On a much larger scale, it’s been heartening to see so many Liberal Democrats leading the charge at pro-European marches.

Our members showed up to the Your Liberal Britain events, the street stalls and the marches because that’s what they think politics is. And they’re right.

I think we should be doing much more like this and I’d welcome your suggestions in the comments below.

If you don’t believe me that this is a successful approach, we need not look very far to see the power of energising people to campaign by reinforcing their values. Just consider the hoards of Momentum activists who in the snap election dragged Labour across the winning line in so many seats, while stacking up huge majorities in others. They worked so hard because they wanted their values to be realised.

So here’s my recipe for building our movement:

Do more campaign stuff that’s overtly political to inspire our members out onto the streets and attract new people too – discussions, street stalls, marches and much more

Turn your local party into a hive of raucous debate and let everyone have their say, even if it’s being invited onto the local party’s Facebook discussion group

Don’t ever let the first contact for new people be a request to deliver a leaflet about cleaning up dog poo or filling potholes – as worthy as these issues may be, they aren’t identifiably liberal

I’m confident that if we get this right, we will attract more members, retain them and get more of them actively campaigning for us when we’re in need.

I know diverting some effort away from the excellent community campaign you’re running might seem a bit of a faff now, but it will help us build winning teams up and down the country.

* Max Wilkinson is a Cheltenham Borough Councillor and the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Cheltenham.

* Max Wilkinson is a borough councillor in Cheltenham, and now the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Cheltenham.