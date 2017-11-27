This week in the Lords: 27-30 November

By | Mon 27th November 2017 - 10:42 am

Welcome once again to our regular preview of events in the Upper Chamber, and it’s another low-key week for the denizens of the red benches.

The only legislation up for consideration on Monday is the European Union (Approvals) Bill, which has its Third Reading. Now, to give you an idea as to how uncontroversial this is, the Committee Stage lasted just one minute, with a solitary intervention by the relevant Minister, Lord Henley.

There are two debates and a short debate, with Malcolm Bruce leading for the Liberal Democrats on DfID’s Economic Development Strategy, Archy Kirkwood on lifelong training and re-spilling, and David Chidgey giving our perspective on increasing exports to Africa and the Commonwealth.

Tuesday sees something slightly unexpected, with a debate on the future of the Royal Marines, initiated by John Burnett. Julie Smith, our Armed Forces spokesperson, will also contribute, but where’s Paddy? It’s not too late for him to get a card in though…

The Third Reading of the Space Industry Bill, and the Report Stage of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill are all that is left for Peers to get their teeth into.

It’s the second day of the Committee Stage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill on Wednesday, which only leaves time for a Short Debate led by Mike Storey, who seeks to discover the Government’s strategy for delivering high quality early years learning.

Tom Brake comes to give evidence to the Constitution Committee as it continues its look at the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill. Given the increasing shambles that is the Government as they stagger from one short-term fix to the next, one can’t expect him to be anything but scathing.

And finally, Thursday is an opportunity for Peers to debate issues of their choice, and there’s a strong emphasis on healthcare issues, with oral questions on HIV treatment and sexual health, and a debate on recruitment and retention of NHS staff, a key issue given the dramatic fall in the numbers of EU nationals registering to work here.

Next week, Christmas is coming, and Lords are getting ready to leap…

Parliament
