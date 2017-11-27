Debating Europe from first principles – a new force in Romanian politics

Sometimes, opportunities come along unexpectedly, and when, two weeks ago, the opportunity to go to Timişoara came along, I grabbed at the chance, without really stopping to consider what I might find when I got there. And Eastern Europe does, beyond the classic cities such as Budapest and Prague, have a bit of an image problem given the effects of war and communism on the architectural heritage.

I was there because a new Românian political party, the Uniunea Salvați România (Save România Union), was hosting a conference entitled “The Future of Europe is the Future of România”, and the morning sessions consisted of a series of presentations on how Europe works, how it is structured, and it was interesting to see how a group of youngish activists, with little previous political experience, were keen to put their political thinking into the context of wider European activism.

With the conceptual stuff outlined, the stage was set for a more lively afternoon session, which was to consist of speeches from distinguished visitors, who would then take part in a panel discussion, joined by Uniunea Salvați România‘s President, Dan Barna.

The panel was made up of;

André Gattolin, an En Marche member of the French Senate

Baroness Ros Scott, Vice President of the ALDE Party and a former President of the Liberal Democrats, and

Vula Tsetsi, Secretary General of the Greens/European Free Alliance Group

Ros Scott spoke first, and outlined a liberal vision for Europe and for the European Union, but did not shy away from expressing her sense of anger that, at a time when countries are seeking to collaborate in regional blocs, the United Kingdom seems determined to go it alone. She spoke of a liberal approach to the issues that face us – migration, international terrorism, populism – and concluded with a call to arms;

Crises bring back new opportunities. So, reject the sapping politics of pessimism and the dream stealers who tell you that nothing can be done. Remember that it’s too easy to heckle from the sidelines — step up yourself and create a new politics of optimism.

In a passionate, if slightly scattergun, speech, Vula Tsetsi addressed some of the challenges for Europe, the fight for social justice, the need to prevent tax evasion by the wealthy and by multinationals.

And finally, André Gattolin talked about the rise of En Marche, and their desire for radical reform in Europe, of making Europe work better for its citizens.

The discussion which followed generated some really interesting comments from the conference delegates, about how gender equality can be ensured, about the impact of Brexit, and there was lively but respectful disagreement on the best way of handling difficult issues amongst the panellists.

At the end of the event, a resolution was adopted, and the first point stands out for its directness of purpose;

We firmly believe that our place is in the midst of the family of European states, at the heart of the discussions on the future of the EU and as an active part in the processes and transformations that bring an “ever closer union.” Romania is Europe, and Romanians are European citizens, who must benefit both from socio-economic opportunities and from the advanced values ​​and active citizenship that this status entails.

One can’t imagine any British political party saying the same thing…