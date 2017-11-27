Welcome to my day: 27 November 2017 – live from the European Capital of Culture 2021

There is a certain irony that, after a week which saw controversy over the question of UK eligibility for the award of the 2023 European Capital of Culture, that Liberal Democrat Voice is brought to you today from Timişoara, România’s third city. I’m here having taken part in a conference on Europe organised by a new political party here in Romania, the Uniunea Salvați România (Save România Union), and I’ll be offering my impressions of the event, and reporting on the speech given there by Ros Scott.

Otherwise, what else do we have for you? As reported yesterday, Max Wilkinson is the newly selected Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Cheltenham, and he writes for us about campaigning. We also have our now regular preview of the business in the House of Lords in the coming week.

And, finally, we begin our coverage of this year’s ALDE Party Congress, with a look at the Bureau elections and the candidates who are running to fill the various vacancies.

So, without further ado…