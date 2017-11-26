Caron Lindsay

Is Vince Cable right to say that there is a 20% chance Brexit won’t happen?

Sun 26th November 2017

Vince Cable told Sky News’ Niall Paterson this morning that there was a 20% chance that Brexit wouldn’t happen. He said:

The government is of course pressing ahead with negotiations but the sheer complexity, the practical difficulties, the fact that government is internally divided – we may get to the middle of next year and find this is just a horrible mess and there will be a growing political mood in the country and in parliament to find a way out and that’s why we think at the end of the day the public should have a choice as to whether they want to go ahead with Brexit when we’ve discovered what it’s about or whether they want an exit from Brexit.

I’ve been thinking for some time that we need a bit of a better roadmap to show the public exactly how it is possible to get out of this mess. Half the country, if it’s watching the news at all, is doing so from behind a cushion but is shrugging its shoulders because it thinks the course is set and that a damaging Brexit is inevitable.

I think that’s partly why Lord Kerr’s intervention the other week was helpful because it reminded people that Article 50 was revocable. We can actually get out of this mess if we want to. And he should know, given that he wrote the clause in question. Let’s remind ourselves of what he said:

It is not irrevocable.

You can change your mind while the process is going on.

During that period, if a country were to decide actually we don’t want to leave after all, everybody would be very cross about it being a waste of time.

They might try to extract a political price but legally they couldn’t insist that you leave.

Vince mentioned the practical difficulties and the “horrible mess” of it all. This was evident in the entirely divergent positions proffered by Ruth Davidson and Liam Fox just half an hour apart this morning.

Ruth was sent to be all smiley and unworried on Marr. We shouldn’t worry, she told us, because it would all be fine. We would end up with a bespoke deal with the EU which would be different than they had offered any other country because we were the only ones who had left.

Yes, wonder how that would work, Ruth.

As far as the Irish situation was concerned, again, we shouldn’t worry, ti would all be sorted within a couple of weeks.

I’ll take the precaution of continuing to breathe because I think that might be wise. Especially because Liam Fox, rambling round New Zealand in search of a trade deal, said something quite different:

Ruth also laughed off the dire OBR projections. It’ll all be fine when we get the actual figures, she said. Do you know who she reminded me of? Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon who, when confronted with some obvious flaw in their independence plans just smiled and pretty much said “It’ll all be fine.”

I think that what Vince needs to do now is not just say that we might get out of Brexit, but provide a fairly detailed roadmap as to how that happens. How do we actually gat the Government to agree to give the people the final say on the deal? We need some lovely graphic with lots of roads leading off to hell and handcarts and cliff edges and one  to a nice verdant sunny upland of Exit from Brexit with some key points along the way. The dots need to be joined up so that people can understand exactly how we could change course and stay in the EU and it’s up to us to do that work.

 

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

