Cable: PM right to call for reforms to Parliament grievance procedures

Vince Cable has backed Theresa May’s calls for new grievance procedures in Parliament following allegations of sexual harassment of staff by MPs.
The Prime Minister set out proposed reforms in a letter to Commons Speaker John Bercow, copying in the other party leaders.
Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:
The Prime Minister is right to be calling for these changes.
Parliament clearly needs improved procedures to respond to allegations of harassment.
The Liberal Democrats have introduced similar changes since a review in 2013, which has proved a positive step.
Sexual harassment in all sectors including politics should be stamped out. This sort of harassment has no place in modern society.