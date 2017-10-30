The Voice

Cable: PM right to call for reforms to Parliament grievance procedures

By | Mon 30th October 2017 - 8:15 am

Vince Cable has backed Theresa May’s calls for new grievance procedures in Parliament following allegations of sexual harassment of staff by MPs.

The Prime Minister set out proposed reforms in a letter to Commons Speaker John Bercow, copying in the other party leaders.

Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

The Prime Minister is right to be calling for these changes.

Parliament clearly needs improved procedures to respond to allegations of harassment.

The Liberal Democrats have introduced similar changes since a review in 2013, which has proved a positive step.

  • LibDemer 30th Oct '17 - 9:07am

    Sexual harassment in all sectors including politics should be stamped out. This sort of harassment has no place in modern society.

