Caron Lindsay

Can you help elect April in May?

By | Sat 10th February 2018 - 1:34 pm

Two years ago, former Manchester Withington Lib Dem MP was elected as a Councillor in Manchester. Since then he has valiantly provided the only opposition to the under-achieving Labour Council. Seriously, this lot are as good an argument for PR as you are ever going to find.  They have a huge sense of entitlement to power and they really don’t like opposition which John has been providing in generous and disproportionate amounts. 

John is great but it would be amazing if he could have some support in the Council chamber.

Standing in the Withington ward this May are April Preston and Alex Warren. April is amazing and no stranger to challenging things that just aren’t right. She crowdfunded the money to pay for one of the best fringe meetings I’d ever been to at a Federal Conference on feminism in York two years ago.

The Withington team has set up a crowdfunder for their campaign and it’s raised £500 in just a few days. They say:

Withington Ward Liberal Democrats will strive to put community back into the Council and with your help we will be able to challenge officials that neglect our beloved city.

Our candidates in this year’s elections are: April Preston, and Alex Warren.

April Preston was the first spokesperson for Stockport Young Carers and has been passionate activist from the age of 10 and continues to campaign on a wide on a wide range of issues from mental health to children leaving care. April is also a is a trustee of Autistic Association of Greater Manchester, she has campaigned to repeal Section 28, and against the Iraq war. April has also argued against the council’s treatment of our homeless and chaired events fighting for a more diverse and tolerant society.

In 2014 the Minehead community centre tragically burnt down, the local councillors failed to act. After tirelessly campaigning for the Council to address the issue; April was successful in 2016, by forcing Manchester Council to admit their refusal to replace the services available in the much-loved community centre. Still to this day no replacement services have been offered to local community.

If elected, we will continue to ask these fundamental questions and be a voice for the
Withington residents.

We have campaigned against rogue landlords and as a councillor and has called for HMO licence rules to apply to all landlords, not just to large houses.

If you like the sound of this spirited campaign to stand up to an awful Council, donate here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 10th Feb - 11:14pm
    Possibly. It's not meant as an elitist thing. At least not in this piece. But it is good that the party leader is supporting initiatives...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 10th Feb - 10:42pm
    Sheila Gee Have the French given any indication that they would be happy to wave through trucks without checks?
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th Feb - 10:15pm
    @Peter Martin I appreciate your comments in this and other posts. I may be mistaken but in a world economy Government borrowing can come from...
  • User AvatarJoeB 10th Feb - 9:40pm
    Peter Martin, if 1/tenth of 1% of the population is accumulating vast sums of capital while the majority of households, mpst SMEs and the public...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 10th Feb - 9:29pm
    Have you considered the ways in which the EAW can be abused? I remember that some years ago when Sarah Ludford was an MEP, she...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th Feb - 8:50pm
    References for the comment above: https://www.markpack.org.uk/community-politics-a-short-reader/ https://3859gp38qzh51h504x6gvv0o-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/files/2016/10/Community-Politics-in-the-21st-Century.pdf http://www.liberalhistory.org.uk/history/community-politics/ http://www.rosenstiel.co.uk/aldc/commpol.htm