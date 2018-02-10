The Voice

WATCH: Vince’s Q and A at Launchpad North

By | Sat 10th February 2018 - 3:52 pm

Those nice people at Your Liberal Britain put on Launchpad North in Sheffield today. Billed as an event for party members to share policy ideas and have campaign training, it was well attended and had some VIP visitors.

Here is Vince Cable’s Q & A:

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mark Blackburn 10th Feb '18 - 6:44pm

    Bit of an aside, but how do we feel about the expression VIP? Calling some People Very Important kind of implies other people aren’t very important, which doesn’t feel very liberal to me. Or am I being too literal?

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 10th Feb '18 - 11:14pm

    Possibly. It’s not meant as an elitist thing. At least not in this piece. But it is good that the party leader is supporting initiatives started by grassroots members.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 10th Feb - 11:14pm
    Possibly. It's not meant as an elitist thing. At least not in this piece. But it is good that the party leader is supporting initiatives...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 10th Feb - 10:42pm
    Sheila Gee Have the French given any indication that they would be happy to wave through trucks without checks?
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th Feb - 10:15pm
    @Peter Martin I appreciate your comments in this and other posts. I may be mistaken but in a world economy Government borrowing can come from...
  • User AvatarJoeB 10th Feb - 9:40pm
    Peter Martin, if 1/tenth of 1% of the population is accumulating vast sums of capital while the majority of households, mpst SMEs and the public...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 10th Feb - 9:29pm
    Have you considered the ways in which the EAW can be abused? I remember that some years ago when Sarah Ludford was an MEP, she...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th Feb - 8:50pm
    References for the comment above: https://www.markpack.org.uk/community-politics-a-short-reader/ https://3859gp38qzh51h504x6gvv0o-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/files/2016/10/Community-Politics-in-the-21st-Century.pdf http://www.liberalhistory.org.uk/history/community-politics/ http://www.rosenstiel.co.uk/aldc/commpol.htm