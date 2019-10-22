Canadian Liberals win Federal Election, but lose majority

The Liberal Party of Canada have beaten the Conservatives in the Federal Election but have lost their majority in ‘the Hill’.

The Liberals won 157 seats (down 20), with the Conservatives trailing behind on 121. It was a good night for the separatist Bloc Quebecois (BQ), who won 32 seats in the region (up from 10 in 2015), while the NDP were pushed into fourth after losing nearly half of their seats. The Green Party trebled their numbers in the house to three.

The real story is that the Liberals actually lost the popular vote to the Conservatives and shed nearly 1.3 million votes on 2015. By narrowly winning ‘ridings’ in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, the Liberals have just about squeezed their way on top.

It’s been a long 40-day campaign for the Liberals who have endured pressure from the Conservative machine, revelations about Trudeau’s ‘Blackface’ past, and a resurgent separatist movement in their Quebec heartlands.

After winning an outright majority in 2015, Trudeau had an easy ride in passing most of his manifesto (a credible 92% of his manifesto promises kept), but now needs to use all of his political skill to maintain power.

So, what happens next?

Similar to what Johnson is facing in Westminster, its very difficult to pass any legislation as a minority, and so Trudeau will need to reach out across the House.

Being thirteen short of a majority means that he now needs to work with other parties. It has happened before in Canada, and worked successfully, but the divide between the parties now mean that its less easy to maintain control without the numbers. Trudeau’s father, Pierre, faced a similar challenge in the early 1970s when he lost a majority in 1972, but went on to win a majority again two years later.

The numbers mean that the Liberals could form a coalition with the NDP for a majority. There is plenty of common ground between the two, and after taking such a hit in these elections, the NDP will be looking to claw back credibility. Whether this happens or not is anyone’s guess this early-on, but NDP leader, Jasmeet Singh, did mention the possibility of a coalition between the two parties on the campaign trail.

The next few days and weeks will be challenging for Trudeau as he works out where to go from here.

* Jonathan Adcock is a Lib Dem member in Bath. He has a keen interest in Canadian politics.