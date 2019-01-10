Mary Reid

Can’t afford to go to Conference?

By | Thu 10th January 2019 - 4:41 pm

Did you know about the Access Fund which supports members who want to go to Conference? I expect you think that it provides resources for people with disabilities – and that is indeed true, because, amongst other things, it funds the BSL signers.

But it also offers grants to individual members who can’t afford the full cost of Conference. It can cover childcare costs and also accommodation and travel.

The deadline for applications to the Access Fund for Spring Conference was a couple of days ago, but not many applications had been received by that date so they are happy to receive late submissions this year. Full details are to be found on the Conference Access Fund page.

Although the Fund was set up by the Federal Conference Committee (and clearly ring-fenced for that purpose) the FCC members do not see any of the applications – they are treated in strict confidence in the Conference Office.

Many thanks to all conference goers who have contributed to the Fund. And I have to say that includes thanks to Lib Dem Voice for some generous donations.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

