Desperate Brexiteers try to pick and choose

According to The Independent, during the second instalment of the Brexit ‘Meaningful vote’ debate, Downing Street has agreed to let the Commons pick and choose around the crucial Backstop articles in the agreement Theresa May and Brussels reached. The agreement is legally binding, an official agreement or treaty between London and the EU.
On the Institute of Government website last December, former IoG expert Simon Hogarth said such an option could mean Downing Street violating its international obligations it freely entered into. That’s what the Hugo Swire Amendment is proposing.
If the Brexiteers in Downing Street or the Commons think this is going to wash in international politics, they are completely bonkers and political ignoramuses.
The Dutch know from bitter experience how swift, tough and compelling the international reaction will be if any country, Great Britain or small Netherlands, tries to opportunistically tinker with such a legally binding international agreement.
In the bloody guerrilla war (1945-’49) surrounding the decolonisation of the Dutch East Indies (which evolved into Indonesia), the Dutch government had, according to messages from the British ambassador, from the start a totally unreal view of the situation, and an idiosyncratic view of how much power and influence the Dutch could hold on to in Indonesia (sounds familiar?). The British were the first western military forces which liberated the Japanese internment camps on Java and Sumatra (big islands at the heart of the Indonesian revolutionary “republic”). Dutch military power there remained fragmentary in 1945-7.
British (and growing American) pressure resulted in rounds of Dutch-Indonesian negotiations and interim agreements, which culminated in the Linggadjati agreement of November 1946. In this, we recognised the rule of Sukarno’s ‘Republik Indonesia’ over the islands of Java, Madura and Sumatra, although these were the heartlands of Dutch colonial rule over all Indonesia.
The Dutch parliament and politics refused to see military (we were weak, recovering from war) and economic realities (our economic blockade of the Republik meant scarcity of important resources and products), and in a special Tweede Kamer (=our Commons) debate we “put some civilized clothes” on the Linggadjati agreement. This was the second time a Dutch-Indonesian agreement was being re-interpreted and altered. The Tweede Kamer only ratified Linggadjati if everybody (Indonesia, the United Nations, London, Washington) subscribed to a unilateral, self-serving ‘Addendum’ – an annex written by Dutch authorities. Mainstay of the Addendum was the creation on other Indonesian islands of separate states, and the aim was to force Sukarno’s Republik to become one of many member states of an Indonesian confederation. And the Hague insisted on holding on to Western (Papua) New Guinea, a breach of Linggadjati.
This and further Dutch colonial intransigence resulted in a threatened condemnation by the UN Security Council, which could, nay would, lead to exclusion from Marshall Plan American reconstruction aid for the Netherlands. That threat finally forced the Dutch government to start real negotiations with the Sukarno government, and to grant the Republik, encompassing most of the Dutch East Indies, independence.
So trying to “put British clothes” on the Brexit Backstop is is an excessively self-centered, introspective way of destroying British credibility as a serious power in international politics. Don’t even try it.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.
This was my piece; Mary is just today’s LDV editor…
O, well, no hard feelings.
It’s the story of the historical parallel, showing the impossibility of this tinkering, that counts.
Bernard Aris
We have a complete mess.
The Tory leadership’s attempts at Brexit are trapped between what their blue collar voters want, their donors want, their shire voters want and their corporate donors want. In the end they will please no one – and that is before Conservative Remainers have their say. The ERG want a free trade global Brexit whilst UKIP and “working class Tories” want a protectionist “Britain First” Brexit.
Then there is Labour. Corbynite Labour want an international socialist Brexit. Hoeyite Labour want an economically left wing nationalist Brexit. Flint and a few of the Labour “right” supporting Brexit similar just want to “honour the referendum” and are cowering to both the protectionist left, and ignorance amongst constituents. Meanwhile McCluskey and the rail unions who fund Labour are piling on pro Brexit pressure.
And despite this – the vast bulk of Labour MPs, members and voters want Remain. Sadly they are split three ways between the economically liberal moderates (the Blairites), the economically far left (Ed Miliband, Starmer, Burnham) and the economically extreme left who make up the bulk of Corbyn’s cabinet and Momentum.
The fact of the matter is that each of these groups have wildly differing views on how Brexit should proceed and other than perhaps the global free trading Tories (who’s social conservatism and opposition to migration is utterly frightening), they would all lead to some form of protectionist autarky.
Ah……. Sir Hugo George William Swire KCMG, the Member for East Devon.
The Eton educated man of the people who in 2010 complained that restrictions on the size of expenses for second homes in the places MPs represented “threatened to take politics back to pre-Victorian times when some MPs rarely visited their constituencies”.
I must admit that I am not 100% sure what is being argued here, but it sounds to be that what the executive might have provisionally ‘agreed’ in closed negotiating sessions can’t be vetoed by a subsequent Parliamentary vote.
I would have thought that Remainers and Leavers alike dislike what is on offer to a sufficient extent to scupper the May/EU plan.
To that extent nothing is agreed until Parliament approves it. Period.
@ Peter Martin
If you go back to the Independent article which was my source (mentioned in my article), you see that this is a deal between the May government and a couple of Tory MP’s headed by ex-minister Sir Hugo G.W. Swire MP.
So there is nothing about Parliament not being able to veto this; the minority (around 290 according to the two big votes May lost) of pro-May Brexit Deal Tories has just made an Alliance with the little group around Swire. I think adding the Swire duo or trio will not give May a majority; but it will make collecting enough Tory doubters including Swire c.s. into a small majority somewhat easier.
May reaching out to Labour MP’s about guaranteed Workers’ Rights is a similar operation; all in all May is assembling a mosaic of (very) heterogenous MP’s to form a very fragile majority, demanding differend tweaks to the deal.
Sounds like building a tower made of pebbles found on a beach… extremely accident-prone
The EU has said repeatedly that it will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement negotiated with May. All or nothing.
No treaty is binding until the whole agreement is ratified by both sides. Just like buying a house in England.
Brexiteers of various flavours are failing to understand reality of what Brexit really means. One of the few things May has got right is saying it’s my deal, no deal or no Brexit. Her deal looks very likely to be defeated, parliament appears to be taking back control to stop a catastrophic No Deal Brexit, so it is likely to be how do we stop Brexit.
The UK has the right to withdraw the Article 50 letter unilaterally. Quick and simple in principle but difficult politically. Likely we need an extension to the A50 deadline to enable a People’s Vote. Recent opinion polls show a substantial shift to Remain but cannot be taken for granted. Hopefully the campaign will be based on facts and not lies and racism.