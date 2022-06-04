Newsmoggie

Caption Competition: What are Davey and Starmer thinking?

By | Sat 4th June 2022 - 8:26 am

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. They say that body language tells all.

At yesterday’s Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign in St Paul’s, Sir Ed Davey and Sir Keir Starmer were seated next to each other. So, what were the two men thinking?

8 Comments

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 4th Jun '22 - 9:30am

    Davey texting: Look as though you don’t know me, but meet me behind the bike sheds when this is all over.

  • Steve Trevethan 4th Jun '22 - 9:46am

    Perhaps they are both thinking this question:
    “For crying out loud, why doesn’t he do a decent job of opposing this rubbish government?”

  • George Thomas 4th Jun '22 - 10:02am

    “It’s clear as day to us, eh Thomson?”
    “To be precise: dear as clay. That’s my opinion, Thompson, and I’m stuck with it.”

  • Nick Collins 4th Jun '22 - 10:04am

    Ed: ” Did you hear the boos for Johnson?”

    Keir: ” What booze?”

  • Brad Barrows 4th Jun '22 - 10:06am

    Ed thinking:
    must pretend to be reading the programme like every else in case a camera catches me…

    Kier thinking:
    if I get a fine I’m finished….

  • Nick Collins 4th Jun '22 - 10:09am

    Or perhaps they are both thinking: “The crowd booed Johnson, but they didn’t even recognise me.”.

  • Mick Taylor 4th Jun '22 - 10:24am

    Ignore me, then we can keep up the pretence that there’s no deal to smash the Tories and get PR

  • Nick Collins 4th Jun '22 - 10:43am

    Keir: “I wonder if there’s a decent Indian take-away in Wakefield”

    Ed: “I hope there’s a decent chippy in Honiton”

