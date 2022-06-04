Caption Competition: What are Davey and Starmer thinking?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. They say that body language tells all.
At yesterday’s Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign in St Paul’s, Sir Ed Davey and Sir Keir Starmer were seated next to each other. So, what were the two men thinking?
* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective
Davey texting: Look as though you don’t know me, but meet me behind the bike sheds when this is all over.
Perhaps they are both thinking this question:
“For crying out loud, why doesn’t he do a decent job of opposing this rubbish government?”
“It’s clear as day to us, eh Thomson?”
“To be precise: dear as clay. That’s my opinion, Thompson, and I’m stuck with it.”
Ed: ” Did you hear the boos for Johnson?”
Keir: ” What booze?”
Ed thinking:
must pretend to be reading the programme like every else in case a camera catches me…
Kier thinking:
if I get a fine I’m finished….
Or perhaps they are both thinking: “The crowd booed Johnson, but they didn’t even recognise me.”.
Ignore me, then we can keep up the pretence that there’s no deal to smash the Tories and get PR
Keir: “I wonder if there’s a decent Indian take-away in Wakefield”
Ed: “I hope there’s a decent chippy in Honiton”